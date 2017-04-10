United break draw drought

London — Manchester United put a spate of recent draws behind them to boost their top-four hopes with a routine 3-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland to move fifth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Once again, it was veteran Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic who provided the inspiration for Jose Mourinho’s side, scoring the opener and setting up a late goal for Marcus Rashford.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was also on target while Sunderland had Seb Larsson sent off shortly before halftime.

Six draws in their past nine league games had eroded United’s hopes of a top-four finish and victory over Sunderland was imperative if they were to stay in touching distance. They were frustrated for 30 minutes but once Ibrahimovic produced a clinical finish for his 28th goal of the season in all competitions they were untroubled.

"The result was good. We resisted the results of Saturday when Manchester City and Liverpool won, they left us in a position of ‘yes’ or ‘no’. It was ‘yes’," Mourinho said.

"We got three points and it was a solid display. You could feel the negative feeling around the team. That is felt with a team close to relegation."

Sunderland have gone seven league games without scoring and with seven games remaining they are 10 points adrift of safety and seemingly doomed to relegation.

Manager Davis Moyes said Larsson’s red card for going in high on Ander Herrera had killed the game.

"I don’t want to blame the referees for my position and us losing," he said.

"Today the result was helped by the referee. United were playing well but it was a decision that went against us."

United took the lead at a sun-drenched Stadium of Light when Ibrahimovic, receiving the ball with his back to goal, shook off his marker and buried a low 20m shot past Jordan Pickford.

Any Sunderland hope disappeared with Larsson’s red card and 46 seconds after the break Mkhitaryan fired past Pickford.

In the 89th minute Ibrahimovic combined with substitute Rashford who beat Pickford with a cross-shot for his first league goal since last September.

Reuters