John Dobson expects Stormers-Bulls war at Loftus stronghold

Stormers coach John Dobson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
The Stormers are undaunted by the prospect of a full Loftus Versfeld when they meet the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby on Saturday.
The SA Shield form team and frontrunners lay in wait but the visitors will take a seven-match unbeaten run against the Bulls to the capital.
“They have a sign that says ‘1,400m [above altitude] matters’,” said Stormers coach John Dobson of the pointed reminder at the entrance to the Loftus tunnel.
“We know about that before the game and that is part of the package. The hostility, it is all what it is supposed to be. It is an 80-, 90-year-old rivalry. The fuller and more hostile, the better.”
On that score Dobson was keen to remind critics that the Stormers enjoy healthy support north of the Vaal River. The matches against the Lions and the Bulls always show mixed support for the adversaries from the stands.
“I always tell our players during warm-up, ‘look at the number of striped jerseys in the stands. It is many more than you realise.’
“Last year when we played there it took us almost an hour to get to our bus after the game because of all the Stormers fans outside. It is just a great experience.”
Apart from their 2022 meeting in the final, Saturday’s clash is perhaps their most significant in the URC. Within the context of the SA Shield and benefits issuing from it, there is much at stake, while some players may be fuelled by a national agenda. Dobson expects the teams to push each other to the extreme.
“It is going to be great for SA rugby but it’s not good for my anxiety. When Liverpool play Everton it is said to be the ‘friendly derby’ but it has produced the most red cards [Everton are responsible for more than double]. There never is a kind, benign or peaceful derby. It is going to be hell this week.”
Ominous form
With a healthy win ratio over their old rivals in recent times, visitors may have reason to play with some swagger.
“We have to play, not behave, with a certain amount of swagger. What is different now is that the Bulls are the form team. The stats show that. I’m not suggesting we are the underdogs because I don’t think we are but there is pressure on us. If we were five points ahead of them on the log then we might be braver.”
The Bulls have certainly been in ominous form. The Stormers by contrast have been on the back foot since a poor run of form away from home in November. Almost every game since has come with the “must win” tag and though they did well away from home last weekend sans some of their Springboks, the Stormers’ squad development has suffered as a result.
“It means players like Wandisile Simelane, Connor Evans, Gary Porter, Nama Xaba, Willie Engelbrecht, Keke Morabe are not playing [that often],” said the coach.
This weekend they will again have to put their best foot forward. Having rested his World Cup-winning Bok contingent last week, Dobson will have Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok, Deon Fourie and Frans Malherbe available. He will also have midfielder Dan du Plessis back from injury.
Malherbe, however, has not played since the Rugby World Cup final and pushing him into battle at Loftus may be risky.
“Neethling [Fouché] is doing well,” Dobson said of the tighthead prop that has emerged as one of the most influential in the competition. “If we include Frans on the bench, what happens if Neethling rolls his ankle in the first five minutes? We could play Brok [Harris] who can cover tighthead and still have Frans,” Dobson said teasingly.
