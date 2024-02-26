GAVIN RICH: Currie Cup loses sway as Shield determines local champion
Currie Cup is now a development competition with the top unions likely to adopt an under-23 selection limit
“Who cares about the Shield other than maybe Jake [White] and Dobbo [John Dobson]?” The question, asked in response to a story written in an attempt to hype Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) derby between the Bulls and Stormers around the local conference trophy, was a fair one. Even those two coaches, White of the Bulls and Dobson of the Stormers, have been a bit ambiguous about its importance.
Though White has spoken up the Shield in some of his press conferences, he said in a television interview ahead of his team’s first derby that he wasn’t interested in the Shield trophy. What he was saying was completely understandable — the URC trophy is the main prize...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.