Bulls decide two heads better than one for URC campaign

Jake White. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
The Bulls have decided two heads will be better than one in leadership roles when they kick off their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign against Scarlets at Loftus on Saturday.
Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Nortjé as co-captains to lead his team’s charge for glory in what will be a punishing schedule of European matches.
This weekend’s opening round of URC fixtures almost slipped under the radar as the rugby fraternity focuses on the Springboks’ epic bid for back-to-back World Cup titles.
While the Boks World Cup semifinal against old foes England in Paris on Saturday will steal the headlines, the Lions, Stormers, Sharks and Bulls will kick off their URC campaigns.
In the first of Saturday’s encounters, the Stormers travel to Ellis Park to face the Lions (4.05pm) to be followed by a tense clash between Munster and the Sharks in Limerick (6.15pm).
On Sunday, the Bulls will be looking for maximum points when they face a dangerous Scarlets outfit at Loftus (3pm).
“Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Nortjé are experienced campaigners who understand the demands of playing in European competitions and they have done well in leading us over the last few seasons,” White said.
“Ruan stepped up last season when Marcell took his sabbatical and when he returned, the two of them continued to collaborate until the end of the season.
“Fortunately for me, this was an easy decision to make because Marcell and Ruan truly embody what it means to be a Bulls player.
“They have tirelessly continued to serve our franchise with humility and hard work, upholding the values and virtues of our community.”
“I know they will do well because they are also surrounded by a strong leadership group which they have been leaning on as well.”
White said the appointment of two leaders is an opportunity to manage the player load as well as reinforce a thriving leadership environment within the team.
“We are fortunate to also have a healthy base of players with quality traits and are emerging as leaders too, which is great for our future prospects,” he said.
“Shared captaincy is an opportunity for us to balance the weight of responsibility on matchdays and extend how we are able to create depth in range for the whole group because they naturally bring unique dynamics through their leadership qualities.”
“They have been co-leading this side already, sharing their ideas and views and I really think that the both of them will be a strong captaincy duo for us.
“We have had one of the toughest preseasons I have been a part of and this group has just shown immense levels of commitment and drive throughout.
“So that has meant we have had to box clever, keeping in mind that the coming season is going to be very long, especially when you consider the number of competitions we are involved in.
“To the outside, it may look like we have had little preseason matches but that is by our design because we are conscious of the workload the team has already gone through.”
Bulls squad
Forwards: Akker van der Merwe, Cameron Hanekom, Cyle Brink, Dylan Smith, Deon Slabbert, Elrigh Louw, Francois Klopper, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jacques du Plessis, Jacques van Rooyen, Jannes Kirsten, Janko Swanepoel, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, JF van Heerden, Joe van Zyl, Johan Grobbelaar, Khutha Mchunu, Marcell Coetzee, Merwe Olivier, Mihlali Mosi, Mornay Smith, Mpilo Gumede, Muller Uys, Nizaam Carr, Phumzile Maqondwana, Reinhardt Ludwig, Robert Hunt, Ruan Nortjé, Ruan Vermaak, Sebastian Lombard, Simphiwe Matanzima, Tiaan Lange, Tielman Nieuwoudt, Wilco Louw, WJ Steenkamp
Backs: Bernard van der Linde, Chris Barend Smit, Chris Smith, Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Devon Williams, Embrose Papier, Harold Vorster, Henry Immelman, Jaco van der Walt, Johan Goosen, Kabelo Mokwena, Keagan Johannes, Lionel Mapoe, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Sibongile Novuka, Sebastian de Klerk, Sergeal Petersen, Stedman Gans, Stravino Jacobs, Wandisile Simelane, Zak Burger
