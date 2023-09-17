Sport / Rugby

Boks call up Pollard as injury replacement for Marx at Rugby World Cup

The selectors are confident with the cover at hooker with Bongi Mbonambi and Deon Fourie

17 September 2023 - 20:27
by Mark Gleeson
Handre Pollard of the Springboks. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
SA have called up flyhalf Handré Pollard to their World Cup squad as an injury replacement, significantly strengthening their selection, after injury forced them to leave him out initially, SA Rugby said on Sunday.

Pollard, who helped kick the Springboks to World Cup success four years ago, replaces hooker Malcolm Marx, who suffered a serious knee injury in training last week.

SA’s coaching team watched Pollard in action for Leicester Tigers in a friendly against Sale Sharks on Friday, deeming him fit enough to return and choosing a proven kicker instead of a replacement hooker.

“We are confident with the cover we have at hooker with Bongi Mbonambi and Deon Fourie, and Marco van Staden has been slotting [into] the position since our alignment camps in February, so we opted to call up Handré, who has been in our system for years and who was a member of our team in 2019 when we won the World Cup,” said coach Jacques Nienaber.

“He’s been working hard to return to full fitness, and we are pleased that he now has some game time under his belt for his club, and this will allow him to slot back into the team.

“We’ll work closely with him in the next week to get him up to speed and back into the full swing of things, and we have no doubt he’ll step up to the challenge. He’s been here before so he knows the physical and mental demands of the World Cup.”

Reuters

