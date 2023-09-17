Sport / Rugby

Fiji upset Australia to turn Pool C upside down at Rugby World Cup

The islanders are in line for a spot in the knockout stages, leaving the Aussies needing to beat Wales in a tussle for the top two places

17 September 2023 - 20:20
by Mark Gleeson
Mark Nawaqanitawase of Australia charges Luke Tagi and Simione Kuruvoli of Fiji during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Fiji at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France, September 17 2023. Picture: CHRIS HYDE/GETTY IMAGES
Fiji threw the outcome of Rugby World Cup Pool C wide open with a 22-15 win over Australia on Sunday, in the first upset result of the tournament in France.

Fiji, who had lost narrowly to Wales in their opening game, are now in line for a spot in the knockout stages, leaving Australia needing to beat the Welsh and setting up the prospect of a nail-biting tussle to decide the top two places in the pool.

Simione Kuruvoli kicked four first-half penalties to give Fiji, better known for their running rugby, a 12-8 lead at the break. A Wallaby defensive error allowed Josua Tuisova to score a try early in the second half.

Fiji opened up a 22-8 lead with 12 minutes left before Suli Vunivalu reduced the deficit with a try for Australia, for whom Mark Nawaqanitawase also scored a first-half try.

Reuters

Springboks crush Romania at Rugby World Cup

Vincent Koch injury a dampener
Sport
8 hours ago

The team’s the thing, says record-breaker Johnny Sexton

Veteran Irish flyhalf says victory over Tonga was not about individual achievement but about building in the tournament
Sport
9 hours ago
