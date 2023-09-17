Mark Nawaqanitawase of Australia charges Luke Tagi and Simione Kuruvoli of Fiji during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Fiji at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France, September 17 2023. Picture: CHRIS HYDE/GETTY IMAGES
Fiji threw the outcome of Rugby World Cup Pool C wide open with a 22-15 win over Australia on Sunday, in the first upset result of the tournament in France.
Fiji, who had lost narrowly to Wales in their opening game, are now in line for a spot in the knockout stages, leaving Australia needing to beat the Welsh and setting up the prospect of a nail-biting tussle to decide the top two places in the pool.
Simione Kuruvoli kicked four first-half penalties to give Fiji, better known for their running rugby, a 12-8 lead at the break. A Wallaby defensive error allowed Josua Tuisova to score a try early in the second half.
Fiji opened up a 22-8 lead with 12 minutes left before Suli Vunivalu reduced the deficit with a try for Australia, for whom Mark Nawaqanitawase also scored a first-half try.
Fiji upset Australia to turn Pool C upside down at Rugby World Cup
The islanders are in line for a spot in the knockout stages, leaving the Aussies needing to beat Wales in a tussle for the top two places
Fiji threw the outcome of Rugby World Cup Pool C wide open with a 22-15 win over Australia on Sunday, in the first upset result of the tournament in France.
Fiji, who had lost narrowly to Wales in their opening game, are now in line for a spot in the knockout stages, leaving Australia needing to beat the Welsh and setting up the prospect of a nail-biting tussle to decide the top two places in the pool.
Simione Kuruvoli kicked four first-half penalties to give Fiji, better known for their running rugby, a 12-8 lead at the break. A Wallaby defensive error allowed Josua Tuisova to score a try early in the second half.
Fiji opened up a 22-8 lead with 12 minutes left before Suli Vunivalu reduced the deficit with a try for Australia, for whom Mark Nawaqanitawase also scored a first-half try.
Reuters
Springboks crush Romania at Rugby World Cup
The team’s the thing, says record-breaker Johnny Sexton
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
‘Sharp’ Wales flyhalf Anscombe to finally make his World Cup bow
Rugby World Cup off to a flyer after memorable weekend
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Joint favourites, the Boks have already won the beauty contest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.