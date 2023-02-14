Sport / Rugby

Lions hungry for a win in their next derby

Crippling injury list lengthens odds against equally depleted Sharks

14 February 2023 - 20:20 LIAM DEL CARME
Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen. Picture: SEB DALY/SPORTSFILE/GALLO IMAGES
The Lions have not won a derby match in the United Rugby Championship (URC) since December 2021, and the prospect of securing local bragging rights against the Sharks on Saturday is compromised by a crippling injury list.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen confirmed on Tuesday that flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, centre Henco van Wyk, lock Reinhardt Nothnagel and Francke Horn are unavailable for the clash at Ellis Park.

He will, however, have prop Ruan Dreyer, wing Rabz Maxwane and scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba available for the match after they recovered from injuries. Nohamba, in particular, will be a welcome addition for the clash against his old team.

“In the last six matches we’ve had quite a few injuries,” said Van Rooyen before explaining that Hendrikse, Nothnagel and Horn will be out for at least three more weeks.

Van Rooyen has learnt how to roll with the punches when faced with absentees in his squad, but he needs no reminding that the Sharks have become adept at that too. Sure, they were well off the pace without their Springboks when they lost at home against the Stormers but in their last tour match the Sharks, with largely a second-string side, downed Edinburgh.

While Van Rooyen agreed Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth will be notable absentees from the Sharks team sheet this week, he is expecting the visitors to return to the standard they set in Edinburgh.

“If you allow them to dominate the set piece they squeeze and suffocate you.”

The Lions, who have reserved some of their best performances for European opposition, will have to up their game on several fronts if they hope to meet success this weekend. Van Rooyen is well aware of his team’s shortcomings in the battle for domestic shield honours.

“What sets the SA teams apart is that they match us physically and they are more dynamic, especially in attack. They have more ways of hurting you.

“Against SA teams you have to have a go. You have to force the opposition to make more tackles. If you just go from ruck to ruck it is highly likely a turnover will come. You have to take it to them because if you sit back they will punish you.”

Van Rooyen said against local teams dynamism is required with ball in hand, as well as an attacking, kicking game that is spot-on in conception and execution.

The quality of the Lions’ player stock does not run as deep as at the Sharks, Stormers and the Bulls. “It makes a difference. We don’t have 12 Springboks. We are not 100% where we need to be yet, especially when it comes to our game in attack.”

