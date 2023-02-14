Lions hungry for a win in their next derby

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income & currency analyst Kim Silberman
Accelerating inflation is putting many household goods beyond the reach of increasing numbers of South Africans; subscription access may offer a more affordable solution
Labour leaders feel they’ve been made to participate in a tick-box exercise after the plan was formulated and don’t regard this as a meaningful consultation
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Business Day TV speaks to Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
No quick nor painless fixes for stubborn inflation, say economists, as consumer prices rise
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
The sporty but civilised coupé closes the petrol-powered chapter for the British carmaker
The Lions have not won a derby match in the United Rugby Championship (URC) since December 2021, and the prospect of securing local bragging rights against the Sharks on Saturday is compromised by a crippling injury list.
Coach Ivan van Rooyen confirmed on Tuesday that flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, centre Henco van Wyk, lock Reinhardt Nothnagel and Francke Horn are unavailable for the clash at Ellis Park.
He will, however, have prop Ruan Dreyer, wing Rabz Maxwane and scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba available for the match after they recovered from injuries. Nohamba, in particular, will be a welcome addition for the clash against his old team.
“In the last six matches we’ve had quite a few injuries,” said Van Rooyen before explaining that Hendrikse, Nothnagel and Horn will be out for at least three more weeks.
Van Rooyen has learnt how to roll with the punches when faced with absentees in his squad, but he needs no reminding that the Sharks have become adept at that too. Sure, they were well off the pace without their Springboks when they lost at home against the Stormers but in their last tour match the Sharks, with largely a second-string side, downed Edinburgh.
𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞!#LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/yeoHM216iy— Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 13, 2023
𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞!#LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/yeoHM216iy
While Van Rooyen agreed Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth will be notable absentees from the Sharks team sheet this week, he is expecting the visitors to return to the standard they set in Edinburgh.
“If you allow them to dominate the set piece they squeeze and suffocate you.”
The Lions, who have reserved some of their best performances for European opposition, will have to up their game on several fronts if they hope to meet success this weekend. Van Rooyen is well aware of his team’s shortcomings in the battle for domestic shield honours.
“What sets the SA teams apart is that they match us physically and they are more dynamic, especially in attack. They have more ways of hurting you.
“Against SA teams you have to have a go. You have to force the opposition to make more tackles. If you just go from ruck to ruck it is highly likely a turnover will come. You have to take it to them because if you sit back they will punish you.”
Van Rooyen said against local teams dynamism is required with ball in hand, as well as an attacking, kicking game that is spot-on in conception and execution.
The quality of the Lions’ player stock does not run as deep as at the Sharks, Stormers and the Bulls. “It makes a difference. We don’t have 12 Springboks. We are not 100% where we need to be yet, especially when it comes to our game in attack.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lions hungry for a win in their next derby
Crippling injury list lengthens odds against equally depleted Sharks
The Lions have not won a derby match in the United Rugby Championship (URC) since December 2021, and the prospect of securing local bragging rights against the Sharks on Saturday is compromised by a crippling injury list.
Coach Ivan van Rooyen confirmed on Tuesday that flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, centre Henco van Wyk, lock Reinhardt Nothnagel and Francke Horn are unavailable for the clash at Ellis Park.
He will, however, have prop Ruan Dreyer, wing Rabz Maxwane and scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba available for the match after they recovered from injuries. Nohamba, in particular, will be a welcome addition for the clash against his old team.
“In the last six matches we’ve had quite a few injuries,” said Van Rooyen before explaining that Hendrikse, Nothnagel and Horn will be out for at least three more weeks.
Van Rooyen has learnt how to roll with the punches when faced with absentees in his squad, but he needs no reminding that the Sharks have become adept at that too. Sure, they were well off the pace without their Springboks when they lost at home against the Stormers but in their last tour match the Sharks, with largely a second-string side, downed Edinburgh.
While Van Rooyen agreed Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth will be notable absentees from the Sharks team sheet this week, he is expecting the visitors to return to the standard they set in Edinburgh.
“If you allow them to dominate the set piece they squeeze and suffocate you.”
The Lions, who have reserved some of their best performances for European opposition, will have to up their game on several fronts if they hope to meet success this weekend. Van Rooyen is well aware of his team’s shortcomings in the battle for domestic shield honours.
“What sets the SA teams apart is that they match us physically and they are more dynamic, especially in attack. They have more ways of hurting you.
“Against SA teams you have to have a go. You have to force the opposition to make more tackles. If you just go from ruck to ruck it is highly likely a turnover will come. You have to take it to them because if you sit back they will punish you.”
Van Rooyen said against local teams dynamism is required with ball in hand, as well as an attacking, kicking game that is spot-on in conception and execution.
The quality of the Lions’ player stock does not run as deep as at the Sharks, Stormers and the Bulls. “It makes a difference. We don’t have 12 Springboks. We are not 100% where we need to be yet, especially when it comes to our game in attack.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Racing 92 sets sights on dashing and daring Libbok
Super Rugby introduces time limits to speed up the game
GAVIN RICH: This could be the year of the Irish
Discipline not our weak point, says France coach
France need to work on discipline to avoid punishment by Ireland
GAVIN RICH: Dobson gets ahead by sticking to his lane
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.