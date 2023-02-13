Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The only player to have won three World Cups also lived through a brutal 21-year military regime
The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts
Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
To not feel exhausted you should move more and exercise
They’re getting all excited in the north about Ireland again, and it isn’t just in the streets of Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Belfast that there is now talk of this being Ireland’s Rugby World Cup year. The scribes from across the Irish Sea are starting to believe it is possible too.
In the past I saw all talk of Ireland being favourites to lift rugby’s Holy Grail as hubris. For they have a record in the sport’s global showpiece event similar to the Proteas in the Cricket World Cup. In other words, they flatter only to deceive...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GAVIN RICH: This could be the year of the Irish
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
They’re getting all excited in the north about Ireland again, and it isn’t just in the streets of Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Belfast that there is now talk of this being Ireland’s Rugby World Cup year. The scribes from across the Irish Sea are starting to believe it is possible too.
In the past I saw all talk of Ireland being favourites to lift rugby’s Holy Grail as hubris. For they have a record in the sport’s global showpiece event similar to the Proteas in the Cricket World Cup. In other words, they flatter only to deceive...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.