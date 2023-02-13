Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: This could be the year of the Irish

The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 05:00 GAVIN RICH

They’re getting all excited in the north about Ireland again, and it isn’t just in the streets of Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Belfast that there is now talk of this being Ireland’s Rugby World Cup year. The scribes from across the Irish Sea are starting to believe it is possible too.

In the past I saw all talk of Ireland being favourites to lift rugby’s Holy Grail as hubris. For they have a record in the sport’s global showpiece event similar to the Proteas in the Cricket World Cup. In other words, they flatter only to deceive...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.