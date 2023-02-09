Discipline not our weak point, says France coach

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Paris — France head coach Fabien Galthie insisted discipline is not one of his team’s weaknesses as the defending champions gear up for a potentially decisive Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.
Les Bleus were penalised 18 times in a tight 29-24 win against Italy in Rome last weekend, but Galthie explained that France usually start their campaigns with a subpar performance in that department as he named an unchanged team on Thursday.
“We are ranked as the second best disciplined team in the world, just behind Italy, with just over nine penalties per Test,” Galthie told a news conference.
“But in our first games we usually get 15, 16, 17 penalties, and then that number drops down and gets divided by two. Last year, we were penalised seven times against Ireland. So it’s not a weak point, it’s a point we try to improve on.”
Against Italy, France were often penalised at the ruck, traditionally one of their strong points. “We’ve been working on this the past few days and we will discuss this topic with Mr [Wayne] Barnes, who is a great referee,” said Galthie.
For what has already been dubbed the “Grand Slam” clash against Ireland, Galthie picked the same starting team, opting for experience.
“We’ve been working with this starting XV for three weeks. They have a collective experience in training, and at our level we don’t have much time to prepare so it’s important to create a coherent tactical and strategic structure and build confidence,” said Galthie.
“So there are no surprises in this starting team and we think it’s the best possible team for our 32nd game together.”
Team: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Ethan Dumortier, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt); 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille
Replacements: 16-Gaetan Barlot, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Sipili Falatea, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Francois Cros, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Baptiste Couilloud, 23-Matthieu Jalibert.
Reuters
Discipline not our weak point, says France coach
Fabien Galthie names unchanged side for Six Nations clash against Ireland
