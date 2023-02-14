National

Unions unhappy about ‘consultation’ process for energy transition plan

Labour leaders feel they’ve been made to participate in a tick-box exercise after the plan was formulated

14 February 2023 - 20:19 Denene Erasmus

Labour union leaders are dissatisfied with the process followed to include workers’ voices in planning for SA’s energy transition, which they believe will put entire industries at risk of job losses.

At a consultation session hosted by the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) on Tuesday to discuss the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP), union representatives said they felt as if they were made to take part in a “tick-box exercise” in which they are expected to offer input after the fact...

