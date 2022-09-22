Errors a no-no for Lions overseas, says Van Rooyen

Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
SA banking sector dictates foreign trade opportunities, ruling out discounted commodity prices on offer from Russia
Critics warn that the bill, together with the Land Courts Bill and existing legislation, effectively allows for expropriation without compensation
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Bureaucracy and supply-chain issues keep holding back the EV maker’s factory outside Berlin
Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly
Indecisive leadership of the president and the cabinet ‘continues to paralyse the country and its economy’, CEO Kganki Matabane says
In the face of rampant inflation brought on by Covid-19 and the Ukraine war, doubts linger over the strategy’s effectiveness and whether it will ever be used again
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
The offering will be limited to 50 units and owners benefit from an exclusive VIP customer care experience
More clinical game management will be crucial for the Lions if they want to bag a big haul of log points on their three-match United Rugby Championship (URC) tour, coach Ivan van Rooyen says.
After going down in their first match against the Bulls at Ellis Park, the Lions are facing a tough game on the road against the Ospreys on Saturday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Errors a no-no for Lions overseas, says Van Rooyen
More clinical game management will be crucial for the Lions if they want to bag a big haul of log points on their three-match United Rugby Championship (URC) tour, coach Ivan van Rooyen says.
After going down in their first match against the Bulls at Ellis Park, the Lions are facing a tough game on the road against the Ospreys on Saturday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.