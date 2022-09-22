×

Sport / Rugby

Errors a no-no for Lions overseas, says Van Rooyen

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 16:33 George Byron

More clinical game management will be crucial for the Lions if they want to bag a big haul of log points on their three-match United Rugby Championship (URC) tour, coach Ivan van Rooyen says.

After going down in their first match against the Bulls at Ellis Park, the Lions are facing a tough game on the road against the Ospreys on Saturday...

