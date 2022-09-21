Boks need tight discipline to beat doughty Argentina, Marx warns

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
Impeccable discipline will be required if the Springboks want to register successive wins over a tenacious Argentina side, fiery SA hooker Malcolm Marx has warned.
Thanks to a vital bonus-point win over the Pumas in Buenos Aires last week, the Boks ensured the Rugby Championship tournament will go down to the wire in Durban on Saturday (kickoff 5.05pm).
Several scenarios are on the cards as the Boks prepare for one final push for glory.
SA and the All Blacks are tied on 14 log points after five games, but the New Zealanders have a superior points difference.
Marx, who scored two tries for the Boks in Buenos Aires, said: “I thought Argentina’s comeback in the second half was great and they managed to put us under pressure in the last few minutes, but we did well to fight back.
“The set-piece battle was always going to be big in the match. We wanted to execute to the best of our ability when we had to score the second try at the end. Getting a bonus point was part of the plan.
“The way we stuck to our game plan was good, and the fact that we did not let the pressure get to us.”
Springbok centre Damian de Allende praised his team’s character and said he wants his team to maintain their winning momentum in Durban.
“I don’t think much has changed for us in the last two weeks,” he said. “We knew Argentina would fight back, and unfortunately our discipline lacked in the second half.
“However, we managed to take control of the match again in the last five or six minutes and our execution was good.
“With 12 minutes to go, we were up by only 22-20, so it was great to see the fight the team showed. Not much has changed in the backline.
Good hands
“We tried to play what was in front of us, and it was great to get that last try.
“There were some good hands to the touchline. We would like to continue improving as a team.”
Joseph Dweba (hooker), Warrick Gelant (utility back), Elrigh Louw (loose forward) and Salmaan Moerat (lock) have been released to their clubs to give them valuable game time as the Springboks have a month’s break before gathering to prepare for the year-end tour.
The tour will feature Tests against Ireland (November 5), France (November 12), Italy (November 19) and England (November 26) and midweek matches against Munster (November 10) and the Bristol Bears (November 17).
“We have been unlucky on wing in the last few months in terms of injuries, which has forced our hand at giving players such as Kurt-Lee [Arendse] and Canan Moodie a chance at international level,” Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said.
“SA are pleased with the depth we are now building as we get closer to the World Cup next year.
“This year alone we have given almost 50 players an opportunity to play, so we have certainly ticked the box of creating squad depth, which is one of our key pillars for the team.”
