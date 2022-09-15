×

Sport / Rugby

Pumas ‘have become one of the top sides in world rugby’, says De Klerk

Bok scrumhalf says the Argentinians have many players at successful overseas clubs and this gives them confidence and a winning culture

15 September 2022 - 18:14 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Faf de Klerk arrives to attend a Springbok training session at San Isidro Club in San Isidro, Argentina ahead of their Rugby Championship match against the Pumas. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DANIEL JAYO
Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has emphasised the importance of the players who will come off the bench in their Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at the Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires on Saturday.          

Competition is tight after five rounds. New Zealand are sitting at the top of the pile with 11 points but SA, Australia and Argentina still have chances to win the tournament as they are tied on nine points each.

A bonus-point victory will be the desired result for the Springboks, who face the Pumas again in the return and final fixture of the competition at Kings Park in Durban next weekend.

“We know what our roles are when we come off the bench,” De Klerk said from SA’s base in the Argentinian capital. He is expected to replace Jaden Hendrikse as the game intensifies. 

“There is a lot said to us and especially in my position, for this weekend it might be to speed up the game or try to get a bit of a controlling aspect in terms of where we are on the scoreboard.

“The way I am going to play, organise and things like that depends on whether we are chasing or keeping the lead. What is going to be important this weekend is just to make sure we read the game situation and go from there,” De Klerk said.

“Whether you start or come off the bench, we have a role. It is not just injury replacements any more — there is a lot of responsibility and it is going to be huge this weekend with a side like Argentina.”

De Klerk praised Argentina for the strides they have taken in the international game over the past few years.

“They have probably become a lot more consistent in their play. Think of Scotland [Argentina’s 2-1 series win in July] and now getting wins over Australia and New Zealand. It definitely showsthey are improving in all spheres of their game and they have always been a physical side.

“Their set pieces are good and now they have added a kicking game to their play. They have loads of players at successful overseas clubs, which gives them confidence and a winning culture.

“There has been a steady rise in their play and they have risen to the occasion and become one of the top sides in world rugby.”

De Klerk suffered concussion in the early stages of the first Test against the All Blacks but is back to full fitness and said he just wants to make a contribution.

“After the concussion it was a bit weird to get back, just the whole protocol. It was the first time I’ve been through that. You want to train every day and now I have another opportunity.

“It is tricky but we are here for a reason and when you have a chance you have to use it. You are playing for your country and when you get one shot you have to use that opportunity.”

