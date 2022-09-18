×

Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Boks show their steel after withstanding Pumas’ comeback

Lesser teams would have wilted under the pressure applied during Argentina’s fightback from a 22-6 halftime deficit, but Kolisi’s men stood firm


18 September 2022 - 18:12 GAVIN RICH

The way Argentina hit back hard at the Springboks in the second half of the penultimate Rugby Championship Test in Buenos Aires is a movie we’ve seen often.

In fact, it happened in the very first game between the teams at the Ferro Carril Oeste Stadium in Buenos Aires in November 1993. Coached by Ian McIntosh and captained by Francois Pienaar, the Boks were comfortably ahead at halftime and looked set for an easy win. In the end they had to desperately cling on in the face of a ferocious Pumas onslaught and they won 29-26...

