Sport / Rugby

Kriel ready to play part in beating Australia

Springbok centre excited to be replacing injured Lukhanyo Am in Sydney Test

01 September 2022 - 16:53 GEORGE BYRON

Deadly finishing in the red zone is essential for the wobbling Springboks if they want to topple the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday, centre Jessie Kriel says.

Reeling after consecutive defeats against the All Blacks and Wallabies, the Boks are desperate to get back on the winning track in the Rugby Championship at the Allianz Stadium...

