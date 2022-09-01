Deon Fourie undeterred by hooker role in Bok squad

Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
The person least concerned about the backup Springbok hooker not playing in that position over the past few years is the man selected for that role — Deon Fourie.
The Stormers flanker, who turns 36 this month, was a popular inclusion in the Bok squad earlier in 2022 and though he made his debut in that position against Wales in Bloemfontein, he will deputise for hooker Malcolm Marx in Saturday’s Test against Australia in Sydney.
The Test has taken on greater significance as the Boks seek to keep their Rugby Championship hopes alive and arrest a slide in which they lost three of their past five Tests.
Fourie played most of his career at hooker, a point he was keen to stress in an online media briefing from Sydney. “In my 16 years as a professional player I’ve played more at hooker than flank. I will approach it as a normal game.”
The Boks, who usually have two of the game’s most outstanding hookers on their team sheet, have had to make do without Bongi Mbonambi who injured his knee in training before the Ellis Park Test against the All Blacks.
Joseph Dweba, the man who replaced him, has underwhelmed, particularly with his feeds at the lineout. The Boks need greater consistency in that area as much of their attacking game revolves around a reliable stream of lineout ball.
Though a few years have passed since he last played hooker in France, Fourie does not seem daunted by the challenge.
“The throwing in is just a small part of it. That is only a small part of the game. There are other responsibilities in the game. I have been doing it for quite a while now at the Stormers and with the Boks. We have been training hard and it has been going well.”
When Fourie rightly points to other areas that will also require his attention, none are more match-defining than those timely steals at the ruck that serve to pull the rug from under the opposition.
Fourie brings considerable nuisance factor and he is perhaps the Springbok who will most remind the Wallabies of themselves. With Fourie on the playing field, the Boks should have a considerable presence over the ball late in the game on Saturday.
“I think if you can have one or two guys who can disrupt things for them at the ruck it can help. There’s Malcolm and I think Duane [Vermeulen] and Kitsie [Steven Kitshoff] are good in those situations.
“It can be a positive. At that level there are other areas of focus other than sticking your head in a ruck,” Fourie said.
He does not see covering two different positions as a stumbling block to nailing down a starting berth. “For any team it is beneficial to have a player who can cover two or three positions.”
When you remind yourself how far Fourie was from national selection at the start of 2021 when he was still with Grenoble, you can appreciate his shoulder-to-the-wheel mentality in the Bok set-up.
“When I came back last year I didn’t think I'd sit here with a Springbok on my chest. I’m grateful. Hopefully I can stay in the mix and just be Deon Fourie and not the Schalk Brits type guy.”
Deon Fourie undeterred by hooker role in Bok squad
Springbok utility forward declares himself ready to take on the Wallabies on Saturday
