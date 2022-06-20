Moodie drops out of Junior Bok squad for Summer Series in Italy

The Junior Springboks suffered a big blow ahead of the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy with Bulls utility back Canan Moodie ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Meanwhile, Stormers flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu and Bulls lock Reinhardt Ludwig have reported for camp after playing in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final.

Mngomezulu will captain the team in Italy with Ludwig and Western Province centre Ethan James named as his vice-captains.

Moodie injured his jaw in Saturday’s URC final loss to the Stormers, forcing coach Bafana Nhleko to make one change to the 30-man squad with Latica Nela coming in as replacement.