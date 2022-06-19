Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Stormers show what can happen when clowns are removed from circus Cape Town team shrugs off incompetence of previous WP administration to win URC final B L Premium

The term fairy-tale can be overused when applied to sporting achievement but in the case of the first United Rugby Championship (URC) title holders, the Stormers, it is apt.

Even as recently as January, before they started their sequence of derby wins that preceded their run of success against overseas teams, you’d have got 66-1 on the Stormers going all the way...