Collective effort behind URC victory, says Neethling Fouche

It wasn’t so much the Stormers’ star power as their collective will that helped them lift the United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy, tighthead prop Neethling Fouche sagely pointed out after Saturday’s final.

The Stormers vanquished old foes the Bulls 18-13 at Cape Town Stadium to claim the prize, but only after it took a gargantuan effort to turn around their season.

Winning the URC came against the odds for the embattled franchise, but Bulls coach Jake White noted with much alacrity the presence of five Rugby World Cup winners in the Stormers’ ranks.

While not downplaying the role of Warrick Gelant, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Malherbe and captain Steven Kitshoff, Fouche pointed to virtues of the collective in his assessment of the team’s championship surge.