×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Madosh Tambwe has no visa issue and will join French team, agent says

Reports that his application was rejected are wrong, his representative says

12 May 2022 - 16:57 LIAM DEL CARME
Madosh Tambwe has been one of the key players for the Bulls in the URC this season. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/CHRISTIAAN KOTZE
Madosh Tambwe has been one of the key players for the Bulls in the URC this season. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/CHRISTIAAN KOTZE

Madosh Tambwe will be joining his new club in France in July, his agent said on Thursday.

It has been reported that Tambwe will be joining French Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles in July, but recent reports suggested the deal was in jeopardy because French authorities have rejected his work visa application.

Tambwe’s agent, Damien Dussault rubbished the report, saying the player, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is definitely going to France and his days with the Bulls are numbered.

“I don’t know where this story is coming from. This is not true at all. When a foreigner gets a work contract in France he automatically gets his visa and work permit. I can confirm Madosh will be in France from July 1 — there is no doubt about that,” he said of the 25-year-old player.

Dussault said Tambwe’s visa will be issued closer to his time of departure.

“His contract only starts on July 1, so he won’t get a visa from May 1. As a registered worker, it goes to the French authorities, then the SA authorities, from where he has to pick up his visa. There is no problem about it.”

He said the transfer fee between Bordeaux and the Bulls has been paid and the player has completed his medical check.

“Also, the definitive contract has been signed between the club and the player. You sign a precontract. Then when the contract season starts you sign the definitive contract. After May 1 the transfer season started here.”

Though the Bulls have secured the services of Sbu Nkosi from the Sharks, Tambwe’s departure will be a loss. The strapping winger has excelled in attack for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship this season. He has been one of their most consistent performers, playing in all but one of their 17 games and scoring six tries. He is second on the list for metres gained and occupies the same position for clean breaks.

 

Rugby body confirms Australia as host of 2027 World Cup

Women’s tournament will be played in England in 2025 and moves to Australia in 2029
Sport
2 hours ago

MARK ETHERIDGE: Resilient Roos taking women to rugby’s heights

The 26-year-old has paid her dues and wants their game to be respected
Sport
1 hour ago

Bulls captain Coetzee aims to improve game amid Bok snub

Marcell Coetzee says he may not be what the Springbok coaches are looking for
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cricket SA closes the book on Boucher racism ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Broos is getting it all wrong with Bafana, says ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
LALI STANDER: SA turning into a conveyor belt of ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Paul Adams says he will not testify at Boucher ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
‘Shakes’ Mashaba blasts Safa, joins Ledwaba’s ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

New Stormer Blommetjies set on displaying talents in the Cape

Sport / Rugby

Bok machine being oiled to face fiery Welsh Dragons

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: If you want to sell the game let the rugby do the talking

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.