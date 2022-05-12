Rugby body confirms Australia as host of 2027 World Cup

Bengaluru — World Rugby has confirmed Australia as host of the men’s World Cup in 2027 and the women’s in 2029, and England has been chosen to stage the 2025 women’s tournament, the governing body said on Thursday.

The US was confirmed as host of the men’s showpiece event in 2031 and will stage the women’s tournament two years later.

The hosts were finalised after a World Rugby Council meeting in Dublin.

“This is a historic day for rugby in Australia. We are beyond thrilled to be welcoming not one but two World Cups to our shores,” Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan said.

“It’s a game-changer for rugby in this country, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalise and secure the future of the sport here and see the game we all love grow and thrive for years to come.”

Australia and England were earlier named “preferred candidates”, while the US was in dialogue with World Rugby as part of a new selection model introduced in 2021 that aims to accelerate the growth of the sport.

Australia will stage the men’s competition for the third time after 1987 — when it was a co-host with New Zealand — and 2003. England hosted the women’s event in 2010 and it will be the first Rugby World Cup on American soil.

US President Joe Biden last month backed his country’s bid, pledging to promote the sport in the country and deliver “the most successful Rugby World Cups in history”.

“USA Rugby will now venture into a new era and ensure the sport’s most treasured event is a springboard for creating lasting, sustainable enthusiasm and passion for rugby from coast to coast,” USA Rugby CEO Ross Young said.

Reuters