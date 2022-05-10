×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Bulls captain Coetzee aims to improve game amid Bok snub

Marcell Coetzee says he may not be what the Springbok coaches are looking for

10 May 2022 - 19:24 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee. Picture: Gallo Images
Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee. Picture: Gallo Images

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee admits he may not be what the Springbok coaches are looking for after his recent controversial snubs.

Coetzee has been in superb form for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Currie Cup competitions.

However, the 31-year-old was not considered for the recent Bok alignment camps, as young blood such as his teammate Elrigh Louw and Stormers star Evan Roos seemed to be preferred by the national selectors. Roos missed the first camp in Durban and was brought in for the next one after a huge outcry.

As the Boks prepare to defend their Rugby World Cup title in France in 2023, players are doing their best to be part of the team and Coetzee admitted he would want to be included. The player, who has more than 30 Bok caps, has vowed to continue doing his best on the field with the hope of being called up again.

“Ultimately, you can only control what you can and that’s on the field — you just try to give everything and enjoy it while you can. Obviously, you will always want a spot there,” Coetzee said. “It’s a pinnacle for an SA rugby player, but ultimately the coaches know what they want and the players who they are backing. You acknowledge that and just try to improve where you can and maybe you can be in their favour again.”

Coetzee has led the Bulls to the quarterfinals of the URC and they are leading the standings in the Currie Cup where they are looking to win the domestic title for a third consecutive time.

“It has its fair challenges. We want to win every tournament that we enter. That’s just what we are and what we stand for,” the skipper said. “It was a bit of a challenge rotating players, getting the right mix to play this game and then the URC game.

“We have to compliment the coaches on how they structured the planning because there’s a lot of work behind the scenes as well, but it’s ultimately a big challenge which we are embracing.

“The players said early in the season we will adapt and go with it. We want to be competitive no matter where we play.”

The Bulls will welcome the Lions in their next Currie Cup match at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (5pm) before travelling to Wales for their final URC pool match against Ospreys on May 20 (9.10pm).

New Stormer Blommetjies set on displaying talents in the Cape

But many would wilt at the prospect of displacing gifted Warrick Gelant
Sport
3 hours ago

Bok machine being oiled to face fiery Welsh Dragons

SA Rugby is lobbying the government for 100% capacity to be filled at the stadiums
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: If you want to sell the game let the rugby do the talking

Qualifying for Champions Cup will present big moneymaking opportunities for SA franchises
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Paul Adams says he will not testify at Boucher ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Guardiola mum on Haaland signing
Sport / Soccer
3.
Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Fixtures poser as Confed to force Pirates’ games ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Alcaraz ... the future of men’s tennis has arrived
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Hooker Coles back in All Blacks side after injury layoff

Sport / Rugby

Simelane says centre partner Odendaal is a huge loss for the Lions

Sport / Rugby

Wallabies take Boks clash to iconic cricket venue in Adelaide

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.