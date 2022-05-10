New Stormer Blommetjies set on displaying talents in the Cape

Clayton Blommetjies is undaunted about playing for the Stormers and potentially filling the position in which Warrick Gelant appears to be rooted.

At 31, Blommetjies is a bit of a journeyman who has made professional stops in Wellington, Pretoria, Llanelli, Leicester and Bloemfontein. It is from the City of Roses that Blommetjies will relocate to Cape Town.

Apart from experience he has a swagger and natural spring in the step for a position that is arguably the most difficult in the Stormers team. Gelant did not just bring aptitude to the position but an otherworldly skill set that cannot easily be replicated. His range of trickery involves hands, feet and a telescopic brain wired to identifying space.

Gelant is full throttle, Blommetjies is pedal to the metal.

No wonder Blommetjies made the point that he does not wish to replicate what Gelant did in a Stormers jersey. “We are totally different players. He will do things in certain situations where I might go for another option,” he said.

Blommetjies, after all, is fiercely independent not just in the way he tries to express himself on the field but how he conducts himself off it. He too operates on intuition, often on a wavelength beyond the range of the opposition. At times, however, that also applies to his teammates.

He is obviously relieved to get the opportunity to showcase his talents in a competition other than the Currie Cup but the move is not just about playing on a bigger stage.

“The exposure doesn’t mean that much. When I’m between the four lines I want to enjoy it.