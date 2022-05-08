Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: If you want to sell the game let the rugby do the talking Qualifying for Champions Cup will present big moneymaking opportunities for SA franchises B L Premium

The Champions Cup quarterfinal weekend in Europe provided an appetising preview of what South Africans can look forward to if their teams get that far when they enter the world’s richest club-provincial competition next season.

The three local teams in contention for Champions Cup spots — the Sharks, Stormers and Bulls — have already secured their spots in a competition that carries a prize of €1m for the winner, which translates into about R17m...