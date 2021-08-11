Battle for Bok prop berths is healthy, Vincent Koch says

Healthy competition for prized places in the Springbok front row is forcing players to deliver unbelievable performances to retain their places, prop Vincent Koch says.

Koch is expected to get his chance to shine when he plays off the bench against Argentina in the opening match of the Rugby Championship in Gqeberha on Saturday (kickoff 5.05pm).

“We are very privileged to have very good front rows in SA and each of us wants that starting jersey or to be part of the match-day 23,” he said.

“The competition is very healthy. We are definitely pushing each other hard at training, and when we play as well, because we want to impress the coaches and be part of the 23. I think that brings out the best in all the guys in the front row.

“Of course you have the guys who are not playing. We have an unbelievable culture and vibe about understanding if you are not in the team, so we never get upset and we are there to help the team that plays.

“Being part of the training sessions, you are still improving and getting better even though you are not playing.

“The guys who don’t play know they have a job to do, and the guys who play just need to keep on working hard and deliver an unbelievable performance at the weekend to stay in that position.”

The changes to the Bok pack for Saturday see Ox Nché and Wilco Louw (both props) join forces with new cap hooker Joseph Dweba in the front row.

They replace Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi, while Kwagga Smith replaces Franco Mostert at blindside flank in a loose trio with Siya Kolisi and Jasper Wiese.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber congratulated Dweba on making his Bok debut.

“Joseph is a hard worker and a mobile hooker, which will be valuable traits against a physical side such as Argentina,” he said. He has shown what he can do for Bordeaux-Bègles and previously for the Cheetahs, so we are excited to see him make the step up to this level.”

Nienaber expects a tough Test against the Pumas and said being physical and accurate in execution would be key factors.

“Argentina are very physical, so we need to stand up to that challenge in every contest,” Nienaber said.

“Their pack is renowned for making their presence felt, so our set pieces need to be spot on and it will be important to dominate at the contact points.

“We need to deliver an accurate performance all around and it is vital that we capitalise on the opportunities we have to score points.”

Asked about his team’s style of play, Nienaber said rugby would be boring if every team played the same way.

“That’s the beauty of rugby — there are different styles. It would be unbelievably boring if everybody played the same. Different styles mean different tactics; I don’t think there is one specific style.

“Your playing style is determined by the athletic attributes of the players.

“New Zealand, for example, have specific athletic attributes in their players and they will create a game plan to amplify those special characteristics. We will have a different style because we will look to amplify our athletic abilities; Japan will have different athletic abilities.

“Playing styles differ because athletes differ. The athletes that make up the Japan side and the athletes that make up our side, or Australia, New Zealand or Argentina, are all different.”