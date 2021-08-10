Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made wholesale changes to his match-day squad for the opening Rugby Championship match against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

There are 12 changes from the third Test against the British and Irish Lions last weekend‚ and the Bok coach also confirmed Joseph Dweba of Bordeaux in France will make his debut in the green and gold.

He made 10 changes to the starting team‚ which features a fresh backline and front row‚ and two changes among the replacements. They need to be up to the task of withstanding Argentina’s physical challenge and so Nienaber went for a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench.

The players who have retained their places in the starting team are captain Siya Kolisi‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Lood de Jager‚ Japer Wiese and Cobus Reinach.

The changes to the pack see Ox Nché‚ who has recovered from his neck injury‚ and Wilco Louw join forces with Dweba in the front row to replace Steven Kitshoff‚ Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi. Kwagga Smith replaces Franco Mostert at blindside flank in a loose trio with Kolisi and Wiese.

Elton Jantjies starts at flyhalf in a halfback pairing with Reinach‚ replacing Handré Pollard‚ while Frans Steyn and Jesse Kriel will join forces in the midfield in place of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am.

In the other changes in the backline Damian Willemse replaces Willie le Roux at fullback‚ while Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi‚ who made his Springbok debut against Georgia last month‚ will start at wing in place of Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi.

On the bench‚ Marvin Orie and Dan du Preez have been drafted in to provide cover at lock and loose forward‚ while the two backline replacements are Herschel Jantjies and Morné Steyn.

With all the changes‚ Nienaber said they are not showing disrespect to the visiting Pumas. “There is no disrespect to Argentina‚” he said. “Over the past few months‚ they have played seven Test matches and they have only lost one.

“The changes are pretty much about player welfare than anything else and we have strategic goals that we want to achieve. Our first goal is to win and the second is to create depth in the squad‚ and [it is] no disrespect to Argentina.

“It is a long season‚ so it’s important that we manage the players well and rotate our squad to ensure everyone gets sufficient game time and rest. We have a talented squad‚ and we are excited to see some of the players get a chance to show what they can do against a tough Argentinian outfit.

“Most of the players in this match-day squad have been with us since our conditioning camp in Bloemfontein in June‚ and they’ve been working hard at training and deserve this opportunity to take the field.

“This is a big game for us‚ and we are looking forward to seeing what these player combinations will deliver as we begin our Rugby Championship campaign.”

Nienaber congratulated Dweba on being selected to make his Springbok debut and said: “Joseph is a hard worker and a mobile hooker‚ which will be valuable traits against a physical side like Argentina.

“He has shown what he can do for Bordeaux-Bègles and previously for the Cheetahs‚ so we are excited to see him make the step up to this level.”

Nienaber expects a tough Test against Los Pumas and said being physical and accurate in their execution are key factors.

“Argentina are very physical‚ so we need to stand up to that challenge in every contest‚” said Nienaber. “Their pack is renowned for making their presence felt‚ so our set pieces need to be spot on and it will be important to dominate at the contact points.”

Springbok Team: Damian Willemse‚ Sbu Nkosi‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Frans Steyn‚ Aphelele Fassi‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Cobus Reinach‚ Jasper Wiese‚ Kwagga Smith‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Lood de Jager‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Wilco Louw‚ Joseph Dweba‚ Ox Nché.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Vincent Koch‚ Marvin Orie‚ Marco van Staden‚ Dan du Preez‚ Herschel Jantjies‚ Morné Steyn