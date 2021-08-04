Steyn was after all the man who drove a stake through lion hearts with his last-gasp kick in 2009 that clinched the series. He is apparently built for moments like that‚ although that logic was momentarily abandoned in the aftermath of the Boks’ RWC exit in Wellington two years later.

“It was a toss up between Morné and Elton‚” said Nienaber. Both players performed well against the Lions on this tour and they are trying to spread the players’ workload.

“One of the big things that went in Morné’s favour is that he has been in big games like this‚” Nienaber said. “He understands the pressure. If you take the World Cup final, and if you take this game‚ the pressure is going to be similar. It’s do or die.

“Morné has been there before. He has done it before in a big game in 2009.

“I’m not saying that Elton wouldn’t have the big-match temperament. I’ve seen him do that before in big games as well. Thinking back to 2018 in New Zealand when we had our first victory there‚ he came on in the last 20-30 minutes and, with him and Handré [Pollard] at 10 and 12‚ they had an unbelievable partnership.”

That‚ however‚ will come as cold comfort for Jantjies. From the moment the Bomb Squad was locked and loaded as a regular feature, his 2019 RWC was over. There was to be no opportunity to play on the world’s grandest stage when it was most lit up.

Two years later he has had to exit the stage again. Only now‚ in the fading light‚ he has a clearer view of where he is in the overall scheme of things.