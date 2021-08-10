Sport / Rugby

Blow to Boks as surgery sidelines Pieter-Steph du Toit

10 August 2021 - 18:03 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pieter-Steph du Toit had shoulder surgery on Monday and will likely be out of action for months. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIKE HEWITT
Pieter-Steph du Toit had shoulder surgery on Monday and will likely be out of action for months. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIKE HEWITT

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has hinted that colossal loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit’s season may be over after he underwent shoulder surgery on Monday.

Nienaber was not able to give a time frame on Du Toit’s expected return but indications are that he will be out for the rest of the year in what is set to be a huge blow to the Boks in the Rugby Championship and the end-of-year tour.

Du Toit was substituted early in the second Test against the British & Irish Lions and was replaced by Franco Mostert in the deciding match last weekend where the Boks secured the 2-1 series win.

“I would be lying if I put a time frame on his return because I am not sure‚” said Nienaber on Tuesday as he announced his squad for the opening match of the Rugby Championship against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

“Pieter-Steph had surgery on Monday. I spoke to him briefly and he said it went well. I think he’s going to be out for some time.”

Nienaber gave an update on veteran number eight Duane Vermeulen, saying he was making progress on his rehabilitation after he went under the knife after a knee injury in July.

