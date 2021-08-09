Lions series already in the past for SA, says Malcolm Marx

SA hooker Malcolm Marx believes the Springboks will have no trouble lifting themselves for the start of their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The Springboks defeated the British & Irish Lions 2-1 in a bruising series, but have little time to reflect on that success as they line up against Argentina in the southern hemisphere championship.

Marx does not envisage any hangover from the Lions win, which was secured with a nail-biting 19-16 victory on Saturday, only the Boks’ fourth Test since they lifted the Rugby World Cup in November 2019.

“We won that series, but now it’s on to the next task, the Rugby Championship, and we are focusing on Argentina,” Marx told reporters on Monday. “The experience [against the Lions] was unbelievable and there are some sore bodies, while mentally it was a bit draining. But we hadn’t played together before the Georgia Test [on July 2] for 20 months, so for me, I’m hungry to keep going.

“Regardless of whether we are mentally tired, it is on to the next challenge and that’s what I’m focusing on.”

The Boks will rotate their players for the clash with the South Americans, which could see the return of prop Ox Nche, who injured his neck in the first Test against the Lions but is back in full training.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit and No 8 Duane Vermeulen must still pass fitness tests. Coach Jacques Nienaber is due to name his match-day 23 on Tuesday.

The Boks won the Rugby Championship in 2019, but skipped the competition in 2020 due to concern about player welfare after professional rugby was halted in the country for six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

