Springboks forwards coach Deon Davids has heaped praise on prop Trevor Nyakane after his recent outstanding performances during the hard-fought 2-1 series win over the British & Irish Lions.

Nyakane showed his flexibility as he started the series against the Lions at tight head but was moved to the bench in the remaining two matches where he was used as loose head cover for the injured Ox Nche.

He gave storming performances from the bench in the highly contested scrums and made life extremely difficult for Lions scrummager Kyle Sinckler.

“Trevor Nyakane for me is a champion‚ a champion in the sense that whatever task is given to him‚ he always does it with the right attitude and he always gives 100%‚” said Davids as the Springboks started preparations for the first Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

“It has shown in his performances at tight head as well as at loose head‚ and having a player with those assets in the team broadens the team’s base in terms of depth and gives us many more options.