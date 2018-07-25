Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY SEMIFINAL

Discipline key for Crusaders against Hurricanes, says Richie McCaw

25 July 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Richie McCaw. Picture: AFP
Richie McCaw. Picture: AFP
Image:

Wellington — Keeping the penalty count down and avoiding basic mistakes will be crucial for the Crusaders’ hopes of winning the Super Rugby semifinal against the Hurricanes on Saturday, according to former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw.

The champion Crusaders host the Hurricanes in Christchurch in an all-New Zealand clash, with the winner to face either SA’s Lions or the Sydney-based Waratahs in the August 4 final.

McCaw, who retired from all forms of the game after leading the All Blacks to their third World Cup victory in 2015, watched the Crusaders beat the Sharks 40-10 in the quarterfinal and said the match had shown errors his old side must fix.

"It’s the little mistakes and the back-to-back penalties you know that are allowing momentum to go against you," the former Crusaders skipper told TVNZ. "It can just be one or two things like that and you can go from being on the front foot to all of a sudden, with the guys the Hurricanes have got, being under pressure, and it can cost you seven points.

"You saw that against the Sharks; the first 20 minutes was all Crusaders and then a couple of mistakes and it was back to an arm wrestle for a while.

"If they can keep those to a minimum, they’ve definitely got the skill, and with how they’re doing things, they’ll be good enough as well," McCaw said.

If the Crusaders win on Saturday they will host the final, but if the Hurricanes beat the Crusaders and the Lions overcome the Waratahs, the final will be in Johannesburg.

The 37-year-old McCaw retired after 148 Test caps and more than 140 appearances for the Crusaders, where he won four Super Rugby titles.

He said he still had a slight urge to get out on the field when watching them play.

"There’s a little bit [of feeling] that sits there, but you get past that and I just enjoy seeing the guys carry on and keeping the Crusaders top of the list," the three times World Player of the Year said.

Reuters

Volunteer stampede for Rugby World Cup 2019

World Cup organisers hail ‘phenomenal interest’ in volunteer positions
Sport
1 day ago

Lions ready for aerial Tahs assault

Tactically, the Sydneysiders ‘play a smart game’
Sport
1 day ago

Marx my words, Lions are looking good

A huge team effort downs the dangerous Jaguares to line up a home Super Rugby semifinal against Waratahs
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Colossus Marx shows he can fill gap Vermeulen left

Malcolm Marx will provide a good swap for the big No8 in terms of what he can do and as a talisman
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Spotlight on racism in Ozil departure
Sport / Soccer
2.
Comrades winner vows to stand up to Athletics ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Lions ready for aerial Tahs assault
Sport / Rugby
4.
Mosimane calls on squad to fill the gap
Sport / Soccer
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket is also about players’ ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.