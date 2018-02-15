Stormers kick off season minus key men

The Stormers will go into their Super Rugby opener without Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and possibly Pieter-Steph du Toit when they take on the Jaguares at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).

Etzebeth is out for at least the first three months of the season with a shoulder injury while Du Toit has a back strain and is unlikely to be risked this weekend.

The Stormers squad will be named on Thursday.

That means JD Schickerling and Currie Cup winning captain Chris van Zyl are likely to start in the second row for the team, who will also be without tighthead Frans Malherbe.

Schickerling‚ in particular‚ enjoyed an impressive Currie Cup campaign and is looking to take that form and confidence into Super Rugby.

Initially, he would have expected to start from the bench at best‚ but injuries will provide him with a good chance to catch the eye early in the season.