Stormers kick off season minus key men

15 February 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Eben Etzebeth. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images
The Stormers will go into their Super Rugby opener without Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and possibly Pieter-Steph du Toit when they take on the Jaguares at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).

Etzebeth is out for at least the first three months of the season with a shoulder injury while Du Toit has a back strain and is unlikely to be risked this weekend.

The Stormers squad will be named on Thursday.

That means JD Schickerling and Currie Cup winning captain Chris van Zyl are likely to start in the second row for the team, who will also be without tighthead Frans Malherbe.

Schickerling‚ in particular‚ enjoyed an impressive Currie Cup campaign and is looking to take that form and confidence into Super Rugby.

Initially, he would have expected to start from the bench at best‚ but injuries will provide him with a good chance to catch the eye early in the season.

"It’s not ideal to be missing Eben because he is a key player for us‚" Schickerling said. But if I’m selected and get the opportunity I will definitely use it.

"I don’t mind playing No4 or No5. I will have to change my role slightly if I was asked to fill in for Eben at No4 but it’s something I did in Currie Cup as well.

"It’s not a huge adjustment though and we have some healthy competition for places. There is good depth in our team and I see that competition as a challenge."

The likes of Junior Springbok star Salmaan Moerat will also come into the reckoning.

The 19-year-old Moerat impressed coach Robbie Fleck with his aggressive style of play in the preseason and in time he could become the ideal understudy to Etzebeth.

But for now a place on the bench is all Moerat could expect with Schickerling ahead in the pecking order.

Line-out calling‚ such a complex and vital part of the modern game‚ is likely to be shared between Van Zyl and Schickerling this weekend.

"During the Currie Cup I shared the calling responsibilities at the line-out with Chris van Zyl‚" Schickerling said.

"He was captain so he called the attacking plays and I ran line-out defence. I’m comfortable with it.

"I’ve had a lot to do with Salmaan and he is a great talent coming through our system.

"He is someone to look out for because he is a proper hard‚ No4 lock. He has the size for it and is very aggressive and tough."

