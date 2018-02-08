Sport / Rugby

Coach John Mitchell gets Bulls into shape for season

08 February 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
John Mitchell. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Bulls coach John Mitchell says they have ticked the right boxes during their gruelling preseason campaign, which comes to an end with a practice match against the Jaguares at Loftus stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Bulls started training a few weeks after the conclusion of the Currie Cup in November and Mitchell said his players are prepared for their first Super Rugby match of the season against the Hurricanes on February 24 at home.

"We have our own measurements that we look at in terms of gauging progress and we have ticked most of the boxes.

"The guys have been engaged and learning throughout the process and this is the most challenging time in our preseason because we are getting back players who are returning from injuries and those who were playing in Japan.

"But we have to remain grounded because we know there is a long way to go and we have a lot of improvement left in us. It is nice to be able to get better and keep our feet on the ground," he said.

Last weekend the Bulls played to a 26-all draw with the Stormers in Wellington in their penultimate practice match and Mitchell is happy with what his side were able to achieve.

"There was stuff that we wanted to improve on and we managed to do it. We were good in our performance and dominated contests for long periods, which was pleasing‚" he said.

"Everyone got to play rugby and it was the right step in the right direction for us.

"We are working on everything‚ repeating a lot of stuff‚ and now we are having game situations‚ which is better for learning because you can take the players into actual situations."

Though Mitchell is focused on his own team and satisfied with their preparation‚ he has noticed some good things in the Sharks and Stormers.

"Every side defends differently but what I have already seen is that the Sharks are very strong in their set-piece.

"The Stormers have nice hand speed with the ball and they are dominant and serious about their set-piece as well.

"They have a few experienced forwards missing and probably have more injuries than all of us‚" he said‚ adding that the Bulls will not abandon their traditional brand of attacking rugby. "We will still be traditional‚ still be strong in our set-piece‚ and we’re always seeking to play better attacking rugby. But you also have to be able to go without the ball and be comfortable with that and present yourself with opportunities."

TimesLIVE

