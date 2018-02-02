The Springbok quartet of the props Steven Kitshoff and Wilco Louw‚ hooker Bongi Mbonambi and wing Dillyn Leyds will make their first appearances of the year when the Stormers take on the Bulls in a preseason match on Saturday.

The four players missed the Stormers’ first preseason encounter against the SWD Eagles two weeks ago‚ but are ready to play in Wellington.

Others that will also play for the first time in 2018 include flyhalf Damian Willemse‚ scrumhalves Dewaldt Duvenage and Justin Phillips‚ lock Jan de Klerk and centre EW Viljoen.

Players who were not available due to injury include Ali Vermaak (hamstring)‚ Scarra Ntubeni (hamstring)‚ Frans Malherbe (neck)‚ Eben Etzebeth (shoulder)‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit (back)‚ Siya Kolisi (hamstring)‚ Juarno Augustus (neck)‚ Jano Vermaak (knee)‚ Jean-Luc du Plessis (hip)‚ Dan du Plessis (shoulder) and SP Marais (toe). Seabelo Senatla and Sikhum-buzo Notshe are away on Springbok Sevens duty and Nizaam Carr is being rested having recently returned from a loan spell with London Wasps.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said the players were looking forward to testing themselves against the Bulls before the campaign gets under way.

"The players have worked very hard in the preseason‚ so this match will give us a good chance to get some competitive game time under our belts‚" Fleck said.

"We want to ensure that our players are up to speed‚ so that we can be at our best at the start of what will be another demanding season‚" he said.

Fullback Craig Barry was included in the team for Saturday‚ even though he is on loan to the Cheetahs and was named in their Pro14 touring party to Wales and Scotland on Tuesday. He leaves with the Cheetahs on Monday‚ but the Stormers can recall him any time.

TimesLIVE

Stormers squad: Forwards: Jaco Coetzee‚ Jan de Klerk‚ Stephan de Wit‚ Johan du Toit‚ JC Janse van Rensburg‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Wilco Louw‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Salmaan Moerat‚ Carlu Sadie‚ Ramone Samuels‚ JD Schickerling‚ Chris van Zyl‚ Kobus van Dyk‚ Cobus Wiese

Backs: Craig Barry‚ Damian de Allende‚ Dewaldt Duvenage‚ Dan Kriel‚ Eduan Keyter‚ Dillyn Leyds‚ Justin Phillips‚ Sergeal Petersen‚ Raymond Rhule‚ Josh Stander‚ EW Viljoen‚ George Whitehead‚ Damian Willemse