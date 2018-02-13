Robbie Fleck’s road map to Super Rugby glory

In early 2017‚ after a year in charge‚ he was finally able to present his three-year vision to the union.

The 2018 season marks the second year of a cycle in which winning the tournament in 2019 remains the goal. "My first year was an ‘interim’ position because I got the gig at the last minute so there wasn’t much I could do from a planning perspective‚" Fleck said.

"I was unable to implement my own ideas and culture. It was coaching on the run in that first season.

"But in year two I sat down with the playing leadership group and the management. I gave them a three-year plan.

"Last year was the first season of the plan.

"We made some changes successfully and we are aiming to build on that now. We want to play an exciting style of rugby and we moved in the right direction in 2017," he said.

"This season is building on the confidence of last year and challenging to be one of the best teams in the tournament.

"Next year we have some different goals. When we have a fully fit squad we believe we have the capability to challenge to be the best in the competition," said Fleck.

His first two years yielded two quarterfinals. In 2016 the team won 10 of 16 matches (including the quarterfinal). That season they did not play any New Zealand teams until the Chiefs in the last eight where they were beaten 60-21 at home. In 2017, Fleck’s side again won 10 of 16 matches‚ but they beat the Chiefs and Blues in the regular season – the only team besides the Lions in 2017 to beat a New Zealand franchise.

The format has changed again in 2018 with the tournament cut from 18 to 15 teams. This year the Stormers‚ like all SA teams‚ will face four New Zealand teams and four Australian teams.

"The change in competition format hasn’t altered our plan at all‚" Fleck said. "We played against New Zealand teams last year‚ which made the competition as tough as it could be."

