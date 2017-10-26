Sport / Rugby

SMALL, WEGNER AND MUIR

Rugby legends share their predictions

Trio of former Springboks put their cards on the table for the Currie Cup final

26 October 2017 - 05:30 Liam Del Carme
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

They played for both the Sharks and Western Province and, unsurprisingly‚ a trio of former Springboks offered widely differing views ahead of Saturday’s Currie Cup final in Durban.

Former wing James Small‚ with familiar fist thumping authority‚ is predicting a Sharks win‚ erstwhile lock Nico Wegner is a little more measured in his expectation of a WP triumph‚ while Dick Muir believes we will witness a spectacle.

Although he admits to being surprised by Western Province in their semifinal victory over the Golden Lions‚ Small believes Western Province’s high error rate will catch up with them at Kings Park.

"The Sharks at home are just going to be too strong‚" said Small. "Defensively, the Sharks are going to be very sound.

"Finals are won on the mistakes of others and Province were lucky to get away with it given their high penalty count.

"They played good rugby and they have good players — like Huw Jones, who can come alive — but they gave away way too many penalties."

While expecting "an interesting battle"‚ Wegner said Western Province would draw encouragement from their recent win at the conclusion of the league stages in Durban.

"I think it is 50/50. The fact that Province won there recently and their defence I think puts them ahead by a short head.

"Defence can pull you through in a final. The Sharks have had their momentum slightly broken.

"Both teams can jol. Both are playing nice rugby‚ when they decide to give the ball some air.

"But then you know what it’s like in finals‚ teams become more conservative."

The forever sanguine Muir expects quite the opposite.

"It is going to be quite an epic final. It is going to be one of those we haven’t seen for a little while. It will be a really great game.

"Both teams are pretty balanced."

TimesLIVE

Beast’s ‘heir’ ready for key final tussle

Sharks prop superexcited about showdown with Western Province
Sport
1 day ago

WP ready to roll in Durban clash

WP have struggled for consistency all season
Sport
1 day ago

Coach Swys de Bruin proud young Lions made semis

Lions make the Currie Cup semifinal with a second-string team
Sport
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Beast’s ‘heir’ ready for key final tussle
Sport / Rugby
2.
Chiefs, Pirates out to break trophy drought
Sport / Soccer
3.
WP ready to roll in Durban clash
Sport / Rugby
4.
Two Sascoc probes ‘wasteful’
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Birkett at the double in China
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Beast’s ‘heir’ ready for key final tussle
Sport / Rugby

WP ready to roll in Durban clash
Sport / Rugby

Coach Swys de Bruin proud young Lions made semis
Sport / Rugby

Jaco Coetzee’s recovery weighs on Western Province
Sport / Rugby

Injuries will force changes on WP for Currie Cup final
Sport / Rugby

Blue Bulls coach will not be betting against Sharks
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.