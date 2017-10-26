Rugby legends share their predictions

"Finals are won on the mistakes of others and Province were lucky to get away with it given their high penalty count.

"They played good rugby and they have good players — like Huw Jones, who can come alive — but they gave away way too many penalties."

While expecting "an interesting battle"‚ Wegner said Western Province would draw encouragement from their recent win at the conclusion of the league stages in Durban.

"I think it is 50/50. The fact that Province won there recently and their defence I think puts them ahead by a short head.

"Defence can pull you through in a final. The Sharks have had their momentum slightly broken.

"Both teams can jol. Both are playing nice rugby‚ when they decide to give the ball some air.

"But then you know what it’s like in finals‚ teams become more conservative."

The forever sanguine Muir expects quite the opposite.

"It is going to be quite an epic final. It is going to be one of those we haven’t seen for a little while. It will be a really great game.

"Both teams are pretty balanced."

