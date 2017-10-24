Sport / Rugby

Coach Swys de Bruin proud young Lions made semis

24 October 2017 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Young blood: Hacjivah Dayimani is one to watch, says Lions coach Swys de Bruin. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin believes that despite losing in the Currie Cup semifinal‚ his side developed depth during the campaign.

The Lions went down 19-5 to Western Province at Newlands on Saturday, their seventh loss out of 13 in the campaign.

But making the semifinals was a decent effort by the Lions, considering that they played the first three rounds with a second-string team while the "first" team was completing its Super Rugby obligations.

"When we started the Currie Cup campaign we were stone last four games in‚" De Bruin said. "We had to catch up‚ so I say well done to my team. If we look at the big picture‚ we blooded 11 under-21s during the tournament, so I’m really proud that we made it to the Currie Cup semifinals.

"We had two goals: to blood youngsters and secondly we played to win at all times and reach the semis," said De Bruin, who will coach the Lions in their 2018 Super Rugby campaign after the departure of Johan Ackermann who has moved to Gloucester in England.

He believes a foundation has been laid that will benefit his team. "Next year’s Super Rugby competition is a great opportunity for me and the team and I’m looking forward to the challenge. Apart from five years working with Johan Ackermann‚ I also spent years at the Sharks Academy and at Griquas‚ so I know what to expect.

"We have some really top-quality players returning from Japan and some exciting youngsters such as Ashlon Davids [flyhalf] and Hacjivah Dayimani [loose-forward] who have come through as well.

"Flank Len Massyn has also come through.

"I’m really excited and I remain optimistic," he said.

Injured captain Warren Whiteley was recovering well, De Bruin said. "Specialists discovered a nerve problem in his groin and they are treating it."

The Lions are off until November 15‚ when they will start their Super Rugby pre-
season training.

