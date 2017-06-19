Sport / Rugby

England’s Eddie Jones is pleased with young squad’s performances

19 June 2017 - 06:43 Agency Staff
England's Marland Yarde in action against Argentina at the Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium, Santa Fe, Argentina, on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI
England's Marland Yarde in action against Argentina at the Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium, Santa Fe, Argentina, on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

Santa Fe — Having masterminded a 2-0 series win over Argentina, England coach Eddie Jones said his young squad’s performances against the Pumas had left him with the task of squeezing 61 players into a 45-man elite player squad.

"That’s the next big thing I need to do," said Jones, after his team carved out a 35-25 victory in Santa Fe on Saturday despite having a raft of regulars on duty with the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand.

"I am very pleased for the team and the young players. I am pleased that they have got some more growth in them," he said.

It was another breathtaking Test, with play raging from one end to the other.

"Those see-saw games are terrible. It was only once George Ford kicked a field goal to put us 10 ahead that we had breathing space. We improved our forward play in the second half after being completely outgunned in the first half.

"We changed the way we kicked and played really well off their mistakes."

To prevail under the duress England found themselves under at times is a tribute to the hunger of so many fringe players, but it was the more experienced players who stood out in the second Test.

"I thought Chris Robshaw and Mike Brown were absolutely exceptional," said Jones.

"They showed why they are 50-cap Test players.

"And Ford was brilliant. His was not a great attacking game today. He had to find a way. Kicking that field goal at the end was tactically brilliant," said Jones, who now returns to London for a week before heading out to New Zealand to watch the Lions. "We wanted to win 2-0 and we have done that. To have so many of the young players come through really well is great for us."

Reuters

South Africa A showed character with defeat of Barbarians, says coach

Johan Ackermann hails his players’ character after they beat the French Barbarians 36-28 at in what was an ultimately comprehensive victory
