Sport / Rugby

VIDEO SCRUTINY FOR BOKS

French not toast just yet

14 June 2017 - 05:59 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Springbok think tank have spent much time reviewing video footage of last weekend’s win at Loftus. They will use the next few days to iron out weaknesses ahead of the second Test against France on Saturday.

Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith said on Tuesday they could have scored more tries in Pretoria if the players had converted their chances.

"We should have scored four more tries at least," he said.

"If you think about the line break from Siya Kolisi, that Oupa Mohoje was within two metres of the tryline right at the beginning; the ball bounced over the head of Courtnall Skhosan … there were one or two incidents where the ball just didn’t stick after we created space. We are doing a lot of video this week and we know there were opportunities created last weekend. Those issues can now be addressed because we have footage," he said.

"Uncharacteristically, the ball bounced higher than expected at Loftus, but we don’t coach what could have happened.

Francois Venter could step up to Springboks in De Allende’s place

The Cheetahs centre will play for SA A against the French Barbarians if he is not named in the final match squad for the second Test in Durban
Sport
22 hours ago

"It is nice to see that we created chances at this level."

Smith said despite the missed chances, they were happy to see the final product.

"After two weeks’ preparations going into last week’s game, we were all excited to see the final product out there.

"The boys played well even though there is room for improvement," he said.

The French will be boosted by the availability of some of their experienced players who missed the Loftus opener and Smith said they expected a backlash from Les Bleus.

"The main aim will obviously be to play with a little bit more depth [and] keep on working hard at our set pieces because we expect a big challenge from the French in the wider channel. They are going to try and put the ball behind us.

"It was important for us to get the first win under our belt
in Pretoria for confidence purposes and we must thrive on it.

"My experience from the Heineken Cup, where you play French teams back to back, is that there is always a backlash in the new week.

"We expect a better game from them and we need to up what we have been doing another notch."

Lionel Mapoe to grab Bok Number 13 jersey

Coach wants continuity, aims to keep combinations
Sport
1 day ago

French coach ready to pull a fast one

France coach Guy Noves was quick to deflect talk from this Saturday’s second Test by remaining in full reflection of his team’s 37-14 first Test ...
Sport
1 day ago

Five key points to draw from Springboks’ victory over France

Boks’ storm set piece and Frans Steyn’s experience are among Test positives
Sport
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
England punish Junior Boks for slew of errors
Sport / Rugby
2.
Benni’s big plans for City
Sport / Soccer
3.
AB takes over from Faf to lead T20 series against ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Elton Jantjies lists reasons for his improvement
Sport / Rugby
5.
America’s Cup vaults technology barriers
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Francois Venter could step up to Springboks in De Allende’s place
Sport / Rugby

Lionel Mapoe to grab Bok Number 13 jersey
Sport / Rugby

French coach ready to pull a fast one
Sport / Rugby

Five key points to draw from Springboks’ victory over France
Sport / Rugby

MARK KEOHANE: Coach gets it right as Springboks rise to the challenge
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.