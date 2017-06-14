French not toast just yet

The Springbok think tank have spent much time reviewing video footage of last weekend’s win at Loftus. They will use the next few days to iron out weaknesses ahead of the second Test against France on Saturday.
Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith said on Tuesday they could have scored more tries in Pretoria if the players had converted their chances.
"We should have scored four more tries at least," he said.
"If you think about the line break from Siya Kolisi, that Oupa Mohoje was within two metres of the tryline right at the beginning; the ball bounced over the head of Courtnall Skhosan … there were one or two incidents where the ball just didn’t stick after we created space. We are doing a lot of video this week and we know there were opportunities created last weekend. Those issues can now be addressed because we have footage," he said.
"Uncharacteristically, the ball bounced higher than expected at Loftus, but we don’t coach what could have happened.
"It is nice to see that we created chances at this level."
Smith said despite the missed chances, they were happy to see the final product.
"After two weeks’ preparations going into last week’s game, we were all excited to see the final product out there.
"The boys played well even though there is room for improvement," he said.
The French will be boosted by the availability of some of their experienced players who missed the Loftus opener and Smith said they expected a backlash from Les Bleus.
"The main aim will obviously be to play with a little bit more depth [and] keep on working hard at our set pieces because we expect a big challenge from the French in the wider channel. They are going to try and put the ball behind us.
"It was important for us to get the first win under our belt
in Pretoria for confidence purposes and we must thrive on it.
"My experience from the Heineken Cup, where you play French teams back to back, is that there is always a backlash in the new week.
"We expect a better game from them and we need to up what we have been doing another notch."
