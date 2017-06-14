French not toast just yet

The Springbok think tank have spent much time reviewing video footage of last weekend’s win at Loftus. They will use the next few days to iron out weaknesses ahead of the second Test against France on Saturday.

Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith said on Tuesday they could have scored more tries in Pretoria if the players had converted their chances.

"We should have scored four more tries at least," he said.

"If you think about the line break from Siya Kolisi, that Oupa Mohoje was within two metres of the tryline right at the beginning; the ball bounced over the head of Courtnall Skhosan … there were one or two incidents where the ball just didn’t stick after we created space. We are doing a lot of video this week and we know there were opportunities created last weekend. Those issues can now be addressed because we have footage," he said.

"Uncharacteristically, the ball bounced higher than expected at Loftus, but we don’t coach what could have happened.