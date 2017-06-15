Sport / Rugby

Cheetahs, Kings in line for axe

15 June 2017 - 07:13 Agency Staff
South African Rugby has set July 7 as the date two of the country’s teams will be dropped from Super Rugby for 2018.

The number of South African sides will be cut from six to four as the tournament is reduced from 18 teams to 15. The Cheetahs and Southern Kings are expected to be axed.

Reports emerged this week that the Cheetahs’ proposal to join the Pro 12 competition, containing clubs from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, has already been met with a favourable response from SA Rugby.

There have been no indications yet that the Kings are set to apply for the same competition.

Australia will lose the other team due to be cut.

Reuters

