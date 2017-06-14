BOK FLYHALF
Elton Jantjies lists reasons for his improvement
Playing next to Warren Whiteley and scrumhalf Ross Cronjé in the national team was a big help, says Jantjies
Taking more responsibility‚ being aware on the field and improved communication are the reasons behind the rebirth of Springboks pivot Elton Jantjies.
Jantjies said on Tuesday, these had helped him to improve his game.
"It is about making sure that I am aware on the field‚ communicate well and take personal responsibility‚" said Jantjies‚ who was successful with three conversions and as many penalties in the 37-14 win over the French in Pretoria on Saturday.
"It is also about team fundamentals‚ especially after we fixed what happened [in 2016].
"The guys want to buy into the way we want to play. Taking personal responsibility‚ communicating and being aware on the field have helped me to be better," he said.
Jantjies said playing next to No8 Warren Whiteley and scrumhalf Ross Cronjé in the national team helped him a lot because he understands them from the Lions‚ where they have been hugely successful over the past two seasons.
"We know each other very well from the Lions‚ we speak the same language and we communicate well, which makes it easier on the field.
"They are always calm and know exactly what to do and which calls to make‚ which make things a lot easier."
He also said it was wonderful to see teammates Cronjé‚ Courtnall Skosan and Andries Coetzee‚ Raymond Rhule of the Cheetahs and Dillyn Leyds of the Stormers making their debuts last weekend.
"It is always special to become a Springbok but with that comes a lot of responsibility. Someone like Raymond Rhule has been knocking very hard on the national team door and waiting to get his opportunity and he definitely used it."
