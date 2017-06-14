Taking more responsibility‚ being aware on the field and improved communication are the reasons behind the rebirth of Springboks pivot Elton Jantjies.

Jantjies said on Tuesday, these had helped him to improve his game.

"It is about making sure that I am aware on the field‚ communicate well and take personal responsibility‚" said Jantjies‚ who was successful with three conversions and as many penalties in the 37-14 win over the French in Pretoria on Saturday.

"It is also about team fundamentals‚ especially after we fixed what happened [in 2016].

"The guys want to buy into the way we want to play. Taking personal responsibility‚ communicating and being aware on the field have helped me to be better," he said.