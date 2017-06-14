Marty Banks gives Highlanders thrilling victory

Wellington — Marty Banks slotted a 74th-minute penalty to give the Highlanders a dramatic 23-22 victory over the British and Irish Lions, handing the tourists their second defeat of the tour in a Dunedin thriller on Tuesday.

The Lions scored tries through Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour and captain Sam Warburton but, having led 22-13 in the 53rd minute, were overhauled by a passionate Highlanders side.

All Blacks Waisake Naholo and Liam Coltman crossed for the home side, but it was replacement flyhalf Banks’s kick from the tee after the Highlanders pack had destroyed the Lions at a scrum in their own 22 that proved decisive.

The Lions now head to Rotorua to face the Maori All Blacks in their fifth game of the 10-match tour on Saturday with coach Warren Gatland expected to pick his strongest side with an eye on the first Test against the All Blacks on June 24.

"We scored a couple of tries which was a positive," Warburton said. "I’m sure for the neutral, for the Highlanders fans, it was a great game to watch. But for us, there’s a lot of learning to do. It was a good tight match but if we could go back in time, I think there’s a few things we’d have changed out there."