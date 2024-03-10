Ferrari teenager makes a dream F1 debut

Oliver Bearman of Britain and Ferrari at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 9. Picture: CLIVE ROSE/GETTY IMAGES
Jeddah — British teenager Oliver Bearman savoured a dream debut for Ferrari on Saturday as he made Formula One history and won Driver of the Day as a talent for the future.
The Italian team’s youngest rookie, aged 18 years and 305 days, started 11th and finished seventh as a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix stand-in for appendicitis-stricken Spaniard Carlos Sainz.
When he took the chequered flag he had McLaren’s Lando Norris, previously Britain’s youngest driver, and Mercedes seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sports most successful, in his rear mirrors.
“I don’t even know what happened in the race,” he told reporters as praise for his efforts under the Jeddah Corniche floodlights echoed across the paddock.
“It’s weird to not watch an F1 race. It’s probably the first F1 race I haven’t watched for a long time.
“I grew up watching these guys fighting, it was nice to share a track with them. It was a pleasure to have their recognition.”
The praise came from all quarters, with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc — who finished third — assuring reporters Bearman, the reserve who started the weekend thinking only about Formula 2, was just getting started.
“Today he’s been incredible,” he said. “It’s hugely impressive and I’m sure he’s extremely proud. Everybody has noticed how talented he is and I’m sure it’s just a matter of time before he’s in F1.”
Hamilton, who made his F1 debut in 2007 when Bearman was not yet two years old and finished ninth in Saturday’s race, was first to offer a handshake and an embrace as his compatriot stepped out of the Ferrari.
“He clearly deserves it and I’m sure we’ll see more of him again in the future,” said Norris, who also offered his congratulations to the 66th driver since the start of the championship in 1950 to score on his debut.
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said Bearman, who was doing his first start and pit stops in F1 after previously taking part only in practice, had not made a single mistake and was even able to speed up at the finish to see off Norris and Hamilton.
“From the beginning of the event he was very solid, very robust, good feedback, very calm on the radio,” he said.
Bearman said he had treated the start the same as any race and having a fast car also helped. “The car was flying today, so that’s obviously a big bonus, but I think we executed a clean race, no mistakes and that’s exactly what we were looking for. I’m happy with my performance,” he said.
Ferrari teenager makes a dream F1 debut
Britain’s Oliver Bearman wins talented rookie award in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Reuters
