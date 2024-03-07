Red Bull team principal Christian Horner ahead of the Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
London — Formula One champions Red Bull have suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported on Thursday.
A spokesperson said the team could not comment on internal employment matters.
Horner was due to appear later in a regular FIA press conference at the Saudi Grand Prix.
The move came after Horner, who denied all allegations against him, was cleared by an independent investigation last week.
The employee has not been named by the team and details of the allegations remain confidential, although purported evidence was emailed anonymously to F1 media and key figures in the paddock last week.
Red Bull suspend woman who accused team boss Christian Horner
Female employee accused Horner of inappropriate behaviour towards her
Reuters
