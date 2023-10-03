Cape Racing stresses 2024 Met not to be missed

While the promotion of the Betway Summer Cup is in full swing, Cape Racing has released a media statement regarding their biggest race of the season — the WSB Cape Met scheduled for Kenilworth on January 27.
Basically, what Cape Racing are saying is the event has to be pencilled in by all racing fans as well as fun lovers.
Donovan Everitt, Cape Racing’s COO, said the 2024 WSB grade 1 Met is set to be a game-changer on all fronts.
“Cape Racing is proud and excited to unveil a new, upgraded Kenilworth racecourse. This revitalised venue will elevate the iconic race to new heights and create a fresh experience. We’re excited to blend fashion, food, and world-class entertainment in a unique space, ensuring that the 2024 Met will be bigger and better than anything that has gone before in what is a long and truly proud history.”
World Sports Betting CEO Warren Tannous said the leading betting brand was proud to be associated with one of the world’s significant horse racing events.
“The Met is undoubtedly more than a horse race. It’s an iconic event that brings the Rainbow Nation together as we enjoy the thrill of the sport of kings and the majesty of the thoroughbred in a historic venue and social setting, where we celebrate life, champions, and the joys and rare privilege of being a part of history,” he added.
What punters want to know — particularly those who like to take a Summer Cup-Met double — is how the sponsors have priced up on the R2m race — a purse R3m less than the Turffontein race.
The answer is that Charles Dickens tops the boards at 7-2 and this column’s advice is to hold fire on Candice Bass-Robinson’s star performer until firm plans for the four-year-old have been finalised.
Charles Dickens looks likely to take his place in the King’s Plate in early January, but it’s no certainty that he’ll head for the Met three weeks later.
This writer (then with the Rand Daily Mail) was lucky enough to see Muis Roberts win the 1974 Met on Sledgehammer and the 11-times SA champion jockey looks set to send See It Again for the Met from his KwaZulu-Natal base. The colt is 15-4 in early betting and will shorten from that price if Charles Dickens doesn't run.
In the early Met market, a horse who is of particular interest is the Justin Snaith inmate, Without Question. After his outstanding run in the Daily News 2000 when third (beaten only two lengths) by See It Again, the three-year-old attracted heavy support for the Durban July and started at 8-1.
With Richard Fourie in the saddle, it was understandable that many pundits sided with the Snaith runner, but he proceeded to run the worst race of his career and beat only two rivals home.
Fourie and Snaith must have been gutted by Without Question’s no show, but now — back on home turf — could the four-year-old rediscover his Daily News form and emerge as a threat to the fancied Met runners? World Sports Betting are not taking any chances quoting the four-year-old at 12-1.
If Princess Calla (6-1) also makes the final line-up, it would be a great boost for the 162nd running of the Cape’s premier race. Yes, January 27 is indeed a date to pencil in.
Cape Racing stresses 2024 Met not to be missed
The WSB Cape Met will take place in January at the upgraded Kenilworth racecourse
