Renovations put Kenilworth out of commission

Cape Racing has notified patrons that racing will return to Kenilworth on November 11, later than originally scheduled. This is due to essential, ongoing renovations on the racecourse.
The due renovations and changes are a part of Cape Racing’s commitment to a modern and world-class race-day experience and chair Greg Bortz noted that the appointed teams of renovators are working overtime to complete their assignments.
Racing will continue at Durbanville during September, October and the first part of November, one of the highlights being the return to the track of multiple Equus champion, Charles Dickens. He will contest the grade 3 Matchem Stakes over 1,400m at the popular country track on September 30. A bumper crowd is expected.
The delayed return to Kenilworth means the dates of a number of feature events have been changed. The Cape’s seven-meeting Festival of Racing will commence on November 26 and end with the grade 1 WSB Cape Derby on February 24.
The racing and social highlight of the festival will be the grade 1 WSB Cape Town Met scheduled for day six, January 27, alongside the grade 1 Cape Flying Championship, the grade 1 Majorca Stakes, the grade 3 Western Cape Stayers, the Listed Summer Juvenile Stakes and the Listed Olympic Duel Stakes.
Wednesday’s race meeting at Durbanville, postponed from Tuesday, will feature 10 races with an 11.35am start, earlier than usual.
There are two former Cape Guineas winners in a Progress Plate over 1,250m (race 8) which carries a stake of R135,000, highest on the day. This sprint has attracted a field of mostly milers and stayers, prepping for targets in summer, and the 125-rated class act Double Superlative could run his rivals out of it, late in the race. He has only won over 1,400m and a mile, but trainer Justin Snaith is on record saying that his four-year-old is doing very well after a rest and “could surprise”.
Snaith and stable jockey Grant van Niekerk look set for a big day. Aside from more than an average shout with Double Superlative, they hold winning chances in all the legs of the Pick Six, which starts in race 4 over 1,600m and where Greenland has the advantage of an inside draw.
Tothemoonandback (race 6) is being fitted with blinkers for the first time in his career, a move designed for more focus as he tends to dwell a bit. Yamadoro (race 10) is an up-and-coming three-year-old also fancied to run a cracker from pole position.
DURBANVILLE SELECTIONS
1st Race: (7) Guarding The Wall (2) The Grey King (13) Maneki Neko (1) Colonel Green
2nd Race: (2) Nordic Chief (1) Tenango (9) Lindbergh (12) Willie John
3rd Race: (8) Ice Rain (1) Glee Club (4) Pinstripe (6) Redroseoflancaster
4th Race: (2) Greenland (5) Apache Chief (4) Naushon (1) Diamond Rock
5th Race: (2) Green Isle (1) Lickety Split (9) Coulditbe (7) Two A Penny
6th Race: (7) Tothemoonandback (1) Bardolino (12) Max The Otter (3) Lunch Money
7th Race: (11) Tough Terrain (12) Teflon Man (4) Elusive Trader (3) Bluff On Bluff
8th Race: (5) Double Superlative (6) Happy Chance (4) King Regent (1) Russian Rock
9th Race: (1) Yamadori (3) Masked Vigilante (11) Easy Money (10) Georgie Georgie
10th Race: (2) Mia’s Harper (3) Treasure Hunt (6) Where’s The Party (9) Busy Lizzie
