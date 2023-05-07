Success for Laird at track where his father reigned supreme

US April CPI will help guide the Fed in its interest rate decision at the next FOMC meeting in mid-June
Many public pensions investing in private equity do not have enough assets to pay out all their promised benefits
Funds will be used for water management, replacing pipes, generating water and managing waste water
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
Opposition candidates claim several breaches of the electoral law and other irregularities
The 80th-ranked golfer took five years, securing a $3.6m cheque at Wells Fargo
Japanese carmaker is working with Thai government to resume sales
Punters needed something stronger than a peach daiquiri — possibly a double brandy — after a filly with the name of the well-known drink sprang a 33-1 surprise in Saturday’s WSB Fillies Guineas at Hollywoodbets Greyville.
Opposed by some fancied females and unplaced in her last three starts, Peach Daiquiri seemed to be simply making up the numbers. Many bookmakers probably didn’t even write her name on their betting sheets.
This won’t have mattered one iota to visiting trainer Alec Laird, as he proudly strode into the winner’s enclosure at a track where his father, Syd, dominated racing about four decades ago.
Syd Laird, who died in 1988, still holds the record of seven wins in SA’s most famous race, the Durban July.
Alec, born in 1960, took over the reins of the stable after his father’s death and has kept the family name in the spotlight thanks to the big-race exploits of a number of top performers, notably London News and Smart Call.
Commenting on Peach Daiquiri’s win, Laird said: “We were hoping for a place as she was drawn one, which is a big advantage. She had improved for her last run.”
Golden Hostess was sent off the heavily backed favourite but it got very tight in the straight between Candice Bass-Robinson’s filly, Saartjie and Hold My Hand. An objection from Aldo Domeyer on behalf of Golden Hostess against Hold My Hand was overruled by the stipendiary board.
Yet, it was a memorable meeting for Domeyer and Bass-Robinson as they secured a double via Trip Of Fortune (Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes) and Charles Dickens (WSB Guineas).
There would have been a sigh of relief in the Bass-Robinson camp with Charles Dickens’ two-lengths win over See It Again in the Guineas. The colt had tasted defeat in the King’s Plate and Cape Derby.
With a tally of 61 winners so far this term, Bass-Robinson said Charles Dickens will now be aimed at the Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge on June 10.
While the Drill Hall Stakes was the most wide-open race on Saturday’s card, Trip Of Fortune had his supporters following his Horse Chestnut Stakes win. The Trippi gelding notched the ninth win of his career under a cool ride by Domeyer.
Keagan De Melo tried his hardest on Gimme A Prince but was beaten three-quarters of a length finishing in front of King’s Plate winner, Al Muthana, and the heavily-backed Desert Miracle.
Shock of the race was the no show of Durban July joint-favourite Safe Passage, who was never at the races and trailed in last about 15 lengths behind the winner. Mike de Kock’s four-year-old has been pushed out to 8-1 in July betting but few will be interested in that price.
Ricky Maingard will no doubt be delighted with the performance of Al Muthana and it is likely the Aussie import will now head for a clash with Charles Dickens in June’s Gold Challenge.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Success for Laird at track where his father reigned supreme
Peach Daiquiri springs a 33-1 surprise in the WSB Fillies Guineas at Hollywoodbets Greyville
Punters needed something stronger than a peach daiquiri — possibly a double brandy — after a filly with the name of the well-known drink sprang a 33-1 surprise in Saturday’s WSB Fillies Guineas at Hollywoodbets Greyville.
Opposed by some fancied females and unplaced in her last three starts, Peach Daiquiri seemed to be simply making up the numbers. Many bookmakers probably didn’t even write her name on their betting sheets.
This won’t have mattered one iota to visiting trainer Alec Laird, as he proudly strode into the winner’s enclosure at a track where his father, Syd, dominated racing about four decades ago.
Syd Laird, who died in 1988, still holds the record of seven wins in SA’s most famous race, the Durban July.
Alec, born in 1960, took over the reins of the stable after his father’s death and has kept the family name in the spotlight thanks to the big-race exploits of a number of top performers, notably London News and Smart Call.
Commenting on Peach Daiquiri’s win, Laird said: “We were hoping for a place as she was drawn one, which is a big advantage. She had improved for her last run.”
Golden Hostess was sent off the heavily backed favourite but it got very tight in the straight between Candice Bass-Robinson’s filly, Saartjie and Hold My Hand. An objection from Aldo Domeyer on behalf of Golden Hostess against Hold My Hand was overruled by the stipendiary board.
Yet, it was a memorable meeting for Domeyer and Bass-Robinson as they secured a double via Trip Of Fortune (Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes) and Charles Dickens (WSB Guineas).
There would have been a sigh of relief in the Bass-Robinson camp with Charles Dickens’ two-lengths win over See It Again in the Guineas. The colt had tasted defeat in the King’s Plate and Cape Derby.
With a tally of 61 winners so far this term, Bass-Robinson said Charles Dickens will now be aimed at the Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge on June 10.
While the Drill Hall Stakes was the most wide-open race on Saturday’s card, Trip Of Fortune had his supporters following his Horse Chestnut Stakes win. The Trippi gelding notched the ninth win of his career under a cool ride by Domeyer.
Keagan De Melo tried his hardest on Gimme A Prince but was beaten three-quarters of a length finishing in front of King’s Plate winner, Al Muthana, and the heavily-backed Desert Miracle.
Shock of the race was the no show of Durban July joint-favourite Safe Passage, who was never at the races and trailed in last about 15 lengths behind the winner. Mike de Kock’s four-year-old has been pushed out to 8-1 in July betting but few will be interested in that price.
Ricky Maingard will no doubt be delighted with the performance of Al Muthana and it is likely the Aussie import will now head for a clash with Charles Dickens in June’s Gold Challenge.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Charles Dickens seeks his own crown on coronation day
O’Brien hopes to be crowned 2000 Guineas winner on coronation day
We have saved the best for last, Sithebe says over Turffontein meeting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.