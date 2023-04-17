Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Will SA hand Putin over to ICC?

What will the government will do if Putin decides to come to SA for the Brics meeting?

17 April 2023 - 13:20
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL via REUTERS

Government is always good for a laugh. Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola recently stated that he would démarche the UAE ambassador to SA after the bid to extradite the Guptas failed.

I would just like to ask Lamola what his stance is on handing Vladimir Putin over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he comes to the Brics meeting in SA later in the year? Why is this any different? 

We have been asked by the ICC, of which we are a member, to arrest Putin as he arrives on our soil due to war atrocities. Will this be done? Methinks not! What is the difference?

We had the same scenario with then Sudanese president Omar al Bashir, who was allowed to leave our country easily. We simply cannot hold our heads up in world diplomacy with how we have reacted to various incidents over the past few years.

I wait with bated breath to discover what our government will do if Putin decides to come to SA. What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander!

Barbie Sandler
Constantia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
GAVIN RICH: The travel challenge facing SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Ramokgopa’s coal plant refurbishment ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ALEXANDER PARKER: You Gupta be kidding: how to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
AYABONGA CAWE: Challenges in sleepy citrus ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Eskom’s future unknown as myths ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Putin critic jailed for 25 years in Russian treason case

World / Europe

OLEKSANDRA ROMANTSOVA: Peace in Ukraine hinges on Putin’s arrest

Opinion

Russia’s Navalny grapples with mystery ailment in jail

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.