Government is always good for a laugh. Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola recently stated that he would démarche the UAE ambassador to SA after the bid to extradite the Guptas failed.
I would just like to ask Lamola what his stance is on handing Vladimir Putin over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he comes to the Brics meeting in SA later in the year? Why is this any different?
We have been asked by the ICC, of which we are a member, to arrest Putin as he arrives on our soil due to war atrocities. Will this be done? Methinks not! What is the difference?
We had the same scenario with then Sudanese president Omar al Bashir, who was allowed to leave our country easily. We simply cannot hold our heads up in world diplomacy with how we have reacted to various incidents over the past few years.
I wait with bated breath to discover what our government will do if Putin decides to come to SA. What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander!
Barbie SandlerConstantia
LETTER: Will SA hand Putin over to ICC?
What will the government will do if Putin decides to come to SA for the Brics meeting?
