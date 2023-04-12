Sport / Other Sport

Constitution Hill the star attraction on first day of Aintree meeting

Nicky Henderson’s star performer will try to make it seven wins running

12 April 2023 - 15:11 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Unbeaten hurdler Constitution Hill will be the big drawcard on the first day of the famous Grand National festival at Aintree on Thursday.

A bumper crowd is expected at the Liverpool track as Nicky Henderson’s star performer tries to make it seven wins running by beating five rivals in the grade 1 William Hill Aintree Hurdle.

Bookmakers have little doubt about the outcome, pricing up Constitution Hill at 1-6 with his stablemate, Epatante, second favourite at 14-1.

Epatante won this race last year, but in reality connections know they may have to settle for second place this time.

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott always mounts a strong raid at this meeting, and he runs Zanahiyr who is also a 14-1 chance in ante post betting.

This could be Constitution Hill’s final bow as a hurdler as the owners are keen to pursue a chasing career for their star performer next season.

Another fascinating race on Thursday is the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl in which Bravemansgame is sure of huge support after his game second in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup. He was this column’s tip for that race,  and certainly gave his backers a run for their money.

Waiting to take on Paul Nicholls’ charge are five talented performers in Shiskin, A Plus Tard, Ahoy Senor, Ga Law and Gold Cup third, Conflated.

However, Nicholls is bullish that Bravemangame can come out on top. He told reporters: “He’s fresh and he’s kept plenty of condition, but anything that went to Cheltenham had a hard race.

“It’s a proper race. There are a few that have got a bit to prove and some at the top of their form. My horse is in a fantastic place and he’s the one to beat,” added Nicholls.

A Plus Tard — winner of the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup — is still the highest rated horse in the field at 175. However, he has failed to finish in both his starts this term.

He appeared to be travelling well enough in the Gold Cup before he was hampered by two fallers and that put an end to his chances. He will come into Thursday’s race a relatively fresh horse.

There is a Work Riders meeting at the Vaal on Thursday and the banker bet for jackpot and Pick Six punters should be Mike de Kock’s runner, On The Guest List, who should leave the maiden ranks by winning the sixth race.

The mount of Anathi Feni, daughter of Gimmethegreenlight, may have most to fear from Impression who didn’t shape last time out due to a slipped saddle.

Another possible banker bet is Celtic Rush who has experienced Sam Mosia doing the steering in the eighth race. The three-year-old son of Willow Magic should be hard to beat from a favourable draw.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Fort Lauderdale (6) Someday Maybe (5) Rio Supremo (4) Adrenalin Rush

2nd Race: (4) Miss Christmas (7) Paradise Flower (1) Kit Kat Katie (3) Chateau Futura

3rd Race: (1) Unyielding (2) Pink Diamond (3) Elusive Fire (4) Summer Of Dreams

4th Race: (6) Freedom Square (11) Chrome Tourmaline (1) Greenlightranger (8) Have A Party

5th Race: (1) Pembroke (5) Crown Prince (6) Green Dynamite (10) Shachath

6th Race: (1) On The Guest List (2) Impression (3) Cilantro (4) Coffee In Brazil

7th Race: (10) Turnthebeataround (6) Manz Knight (9) Mambo Come Tesio (3) Wonderworld

8th Race: (1) Celtic Rush (11) Total Surrender (6) Carnelo (5) Big Five

