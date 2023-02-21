Business and motorists still receiving e-tolls bills, Outa says

January’s rally appears to be losing momentum as investors take profit amid uncertainy about US interest rates
Challenging global environment and domestic pressures place the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation at serious risk
Judge Dunstan Mlambo told of how Makhubele was not honest about reasons for being unable to resume her official judicial duties in January 2018
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transport corridor is a preferred route for SA’s logistics companies amid woes of local infrastructure
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Russian president suspends participation in the New START Treaty, the most recent big arms control pact between Moscow and Washington
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur knows playing Australia is always a daunting task and the occasion of a Women's T20 World Cup semifinal will only heighten expectations on both teams to perform
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
Gauteng’s e-toll system remains intact and continues to bill motorists every day, despite comments to the contrary by premier Panyaza Lesufi, according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Duvenage was responding to Lesufi’s state of the province address on Monday in which he said that “e-tolls have been scrapped permanently in our province.”
“We have heard these comments that the decision has been made and the e-toll scheme is ‘on the verge of being scrapped’ many times over the past few years, and yet nothing has formally changed,” Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana effectively ended the e-toll system in the October 2022 medium-term budget policy statement when he said the government would assume 70% of the SA National Roads Agency’s (Sanral’s) debt and that the Gauteng government would cover the remaining 30%.
Until the e-toll system is formally turned off, everything that Lesufi and others have stated on this issue remains just words, Outa said.
The organisation said there are still businesses and individuals who continue to pay their e-toll bills because they continue to receive invoices. Some businesses have continued to pay until a final decision to turn off the scheme’s billing system has been announced. Until that happens, theses businesses remain uncompetitive and subjected to unnecessary expenses, it added.
Outa called on the National Treasury, the minister of transport, Sanral, and the Gauteng provincial government, who are all party to this “never-ending imminent decision” to bring the system to a close “once and for all”.
“For finality to be achieved, Sanral must publish a gazette to amend the initial declarations of the Gauteng freeway network as tolled roads. This shouldn’t take longer than a few days,” the organisation said.
“Outa hopes that the minister of finance will announce the final closure dates in his budget this week so that motorists can put this saga behind them once and for all.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business and motorists still receiving e-tolls bills, Outa says
Organisation calls on Sanral to publish a gazette to end the declaration of the Gauteng freeway network as tolled roads
Gauteng’s e-toll system remains intact and continues to bill motorists every day, despite comments to the contrary by premier Panyaza Lesufi, according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Duvenage was responding to Lesufi’s state of the province address on Monday in which he said that “e-tolls have been scrapped permanently in our province.”
“We have heard these comments that the decision has been made and the e-toll scheme is ‘on the verge of being scrapped’ many times over the past few years, and yet nothing has formally changed,” Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana effectively ended the e-toll system in the October 2022 medium-term budget policy statement when he said the government would assume 70% of the SA National Roads Agency’s (Sanral’s) debt and that the Gauteng government would cover the remaining 30%.
Until the e-toll system is formally turned off, everything that Lesufi and others have stated on this issue remains just words, Outa said.
The organisation said there are still businesses and individuals who continue to pay their e-toll bills because they continue to receive invoices. Some businesses have continued to pay until a final decision to turn off the scheme’s billing system has been announced. Until that happens, theses businesses remain uncompetitive and subjected to unnecessary expenses, it added.
Outa called on the National Treasury, the minister of transport, Sanral, and the Gauteng provincial government, who are all party to this “never-ending imminent decision” to bring the system to a close “once and for all”.
“For finality to be achieved, Sanral must publish a gazette to amend the initial declarations of the Gauteng freeway network as tolled roads. This shouldn’t take longer than a few days,” the organisation said.
“Outa hopes that the minister of finance will announce the final closure dates in his budget this week so that motorists can put this saga behind them once and for all.”
Outa joins court challenge to energy state of disaster
EDITORIAL: Myopic municipalities kill the golden goose
Outa wades into battle to sink powerships
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA can afford BIG only if economy grows, says DA
Gauteng misses another e-toll scrapping deadline
How OUTA and Wayne Duvenage drew a line in the sand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.